Some N.M. fire evacuees go home

RUIDOSO, N.M. -- Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in drought-stricken southern New Mexico as firefighters worked Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed over 200 homes.

The evacuation orders lifted late Friday covered about 60% of the estimated 4,500 people originally ordered to leave their homes since the fire started Tuesday but specific numbers weren't immediately available, Village of Ruidoso spokesperson Kerry Gladden told reporters on Saturday. Evacuation estimates were previously reported to be around 5,000 people.

"The big story is we're in a re-population mode," Gladden said earlier during a media briefing.

Those evacuation orders remaining in effect may be lifted in coming days, officials said.

Fire incident commander Dave Bales said crews worked to put out hot spots and clear lines along the fire's perimeter to keep the fire from spreading. The fire has no containment but Bales expressed a mix of satisfaction with work done so far and prospects for coming days.

Weather conditions Saturday appeared favorable with reduced wind and increased humidity, Bales said. "We have lines in. We just want to make sure they hold in that wind," he said.

The fire and the winds that spread it downed power lines and knocked out electricity to 18,000 customers. Electricity has been restored to all but a few dozen customers, said Wilson Guinn, a Public Service Co. manager.

But people returning to their homes needed to be cautious and call utility officials if they encounter downed lines, Guinn said.

"We may have missed something," Guinn said. "Don't try to touch them, fix them, roll them up, whatever."

Gladden, the village spokesperson, said residents also need to be aware that the strong winds may have damaged trees that could still fall or lose limbs.

"It's important that what started this whole event was a significant wind storm," she said.

Hotlines lit up Friday afternoon as residents reported more smoke, which fire information officer Mike De Fries said was caused by flare-ups within the interior of the fire as flames found pockets of unburned fuel.

The fire started in the neighborhood and then spread to more remote areas, De Fries said Saturday. Authorities are investigating the cause.

"What you have here in Ruidoso are stretches where homes are destroyed, multiple homes are destroyed within neighborhoods," De Fries said. "And then there is the clear evidence and the trail of the fire as it progressed further north and west and in some cases neighborhood to neighborhood as it burned through the Village of Ruidoso's north and east side."

Authorities have yet to release the names of the couple who died. Their bodies were found after worried family members contacted police, saying the couple had planned to evacuate Tuesday when the fire exploded but were unaccounted for later that day.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned 9.6 square miles of timber and brush.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Walker of The Associated Press.