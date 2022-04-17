Sports roundup

BASEBALL

Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest 8, Rogers Heritage 4

Southwest erupted for five runs in the first inning, and Heritage never recovered during Saturday's nonconference game at War Eagle Field.

Heritage (11-10) didn't score until the fifth when Tyler Jouett walked and later came home on Michael Johannsen's ground out. The War Eagles picked up their other runs in the seventh when Bennett Crafton singled and scored on a single by Cade Nickel, then Jack Hamm followed with a two-run double.

Crafton finished with three of Heritage's six hits.

Farmington 13, Pea Ridge 6

Trey Hill belted a pair of home runs and drove in seven runs as Farmington earned a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Pea Ridge.

The win, coupled with Harrison's 4-2 win over Huntsville, allows the Cardinals (13-7, 5-1) to move into a first-place tie with those two teams with two league games left in the regular season.

Hill's first home run capped a five-run fourth and gave Farmington a 6-2 lead. Lawson DeVault drove in the tying run with a double, and Case Enderland added the go-ahead RBI single before Hill delivered his three-run blast to left.

Hill hit his second home run, another three-run shot, over the center-field fence in the fifth as the Cardinals added five more runs and extended their lead to 11-4. He then drove in Farmington's final run with a sixth-inning double and finished the game a triple short of the cycle.

Gravette 8, Prairie Grove 6

Gunnar Woolard and Holden Betz each drove in a pair of runs as Gravette picked up its second 4A-1 Conference win in as many days by defeating Prairie Grove at home.

Woolard drove in his runs with a double in the second inning as the Lions (7-10) scored three runs in the second and three more in the third for an early 6-2 cushion. Betz drove in two runs in the third with his double.

Haden Bates had three of Gravette's 10 hits, while four Lions pitchers combined on the victory. Ryder Orr had three hits and drove in a run for Prairie Grove, while David Stephens, Caleb Carte and Asher Linn each added two hits.

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 0

Ross Felder had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice to lead Har-Ber to a nonconference victory at home over Kickapoo.

Felder put the Wildcats (18-4) ahead for good when his third-inning single drove in Kaleb Kellar, who had reached on a double. Drue McClendon's bases-loaded walk later that inning made it 2-0, and Har-Ber added solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings to complete the scoring.

Three Wildcats pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as Tyler Ridley picked up the win by allowing just one hit over four innings. Ashton Greenlee pitched the final two innings to record the save.

Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest 2, Rogers 0

Rogers managed only two hits Friday and suffered a nonconference loss on its home field to Blue Valley Southwest.

Southwest scored one run in the fourth against and another in the seventh.

Finley Bunch's bunt single to start the bottom of the sixth broke up Southwest's no-hitter bid, then Noah Goodshield reached on an error and Kade Seldomridge was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rogers (16-4), however, couldn't get a run to score, and the Mounties' only other hit was Gabe Salinas' one-out single in the seventh.

Salinas pitched five innings and allowed one run on only two hits, while Keller Christenberry and Josh Lawing each threw an inning in relief.

Rogers Heritage 5, Gentry 0

Quentin Edwards threw a four-hitter and helped his cause with a pair of RBI as Heritage shut out Gentry at War Eagle Field.

Edwards struck out eight batters and walked only two in a 102-pitch performance.

Heritage (11-9) broke a scoreless game in the fourth when Jack Hamm's sacrifice fly drove in Aidan Adair, who served as a courtesy runner of Aidan Adair reached base on a dropped third strike. The War Eagles then added a pair of runs in the fifth on a pair of bases-loaded walks, then Edwards belted a two-run single in the sixth.

Springdale 1, Springfield Kickapoo 0

Caleb Horsey's third-inning single drove in Hayden Peters with what proved to be the only run as Springdale edged Kickapoo in nonconference action.

Peters drew a walk to start the inning and eventually made it to third before Horsey delivered a solid hit into left field and drove in the run.

Colton Kelley and Myron Erks made the run stand and give Springdale the victory. Kelley pitched five innings and allowed three hits to pick up the win, while Erks threw two hitless innings for the save.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville 9, Springdale Har-Ber 1

Graci Jones, Kayla Hurley and Star Chesshir each scored two goals as Bentonville rolled to a 6A-West victory Friday over Har-Ber.

Abbi Armstrong, Samantha Ayala and Brinleigh Dimmit added one goal apiece for the Lady Tigers.

Rogers 4, FS Southside 0

Hannah Hatfield scored one goal and assisted on two more as Rogers defeated Southside in 6A-West Conference play.

Aubrey Holloway and Grace Nowlin each added a goal and an assist for the Lady Mounties. Ashten Holloway finished with Rogers' other goal.

SOFTBALL

Farmington 11, Bentonville West 9

Grace Boatright homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Cardinals to a nonconference win Friday.

Isabella Hulsey also homered and drove in two runs for Farmington and Morgan Uher was 2-for-4 with a double. Remi Adams. Justine Davidson and Kennedy Griggs also belted doubles for the Lady Cardinals.

Olivia Thornton was 3-for-4 with a double and triple and drove in five runs for West. Maddie Axe was 2-for-3 with a double and triple.

Pea Ridge 12, Elkins 0

Callie Cooper and Bowling each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Blackhawks.

Bowlin earned the win in the circle, going the distance for the Pea Ridge and allowing just four hits with 11 strikeouts.

Harrison 3, Farmington 2

The Lady Goblins snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the sixth inning to edge Farmington in 4A-1 action on Thursday.

Ryleigh Keele homered for Harrison and Lexi Norris was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Remi Adams was 2-for 4 with a home run for the lay Cardinals and Grace Boatright was also 2-for-4.

Keele also dominated in the circle, going seven innings and scattering six hits with five strikeouts.

Gentry 17, Berryville 2

The middle of the Lady Pioneers' offense did plenty of damage, accounting for two home runs and six RBI from their No. 3 and No. 4 hitters.

Faviola Lopez-Najar was 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBI, and Audrie Littlejohn bashed a three-run homer for Gentry.

Evey Tomlinson had a double and three RBI and Kyleigh Wheaton was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Gentry's offense was more than enough for Hallie Kreger, who pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven.