BASEBALL

Series finale between UALR, ASU canceled

The last of a three-game series between the Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock was called off Saturday afternoon due to significant overnight rain and the threat of impending storms.

ASU took both games in Little Rock, hanging on for a 6-5 victory Thursday before getting a go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning Friday night to win 7-6.

UALR will play at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night, while the Red Wolves will visit the University of Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

— Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

UA’s Lemonis wins hurdles

University of Arkansas sophomore Phillip Lemonis won the 110-meter hurdles at the Mount San Antonio College Relays on Friday night in Walnut, Calif., running 13.56 seconds into a headwind of 1.4 miles per hour. Lemonious’ time ranks third nationally for times run in a legal wind, which is 2.0 mph or less as a tail wind.

Razorbacks junior Lauren Gregory took eighth in the 5,000 in a career-best of 15:25.17. Her time ranks second on the UA’s all-time list behind Dominique Scott’s school-record 15:25.10 from 2016.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Jackson turns in record time; UALR sweeps

UALR sophomore Cameron Jackson’s time of 10.10 seconds in the men’s 100 meters broke UALR’s 18-year old school record as his team topped Central Arkansas and 12 other programs in the Little Rock Twilight at the Coleman Sports Complex on Friday.

Jackson’s time was the 10th-best 100 in the world this year and is the fourth-fastest in Sun Belt Conference history. Jackson also helped the Trojans’ 400-meter relay team set a facility record, winning the event in 39.78. The UALR women got a school and facility record from Bria Allen, who won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2 1/2 inches, part of a Trojan podium sweep in the event with Rondaishia McNeal second and Jaelyn Tucker third. UALR also grabbed second, third and fourth in the women’s 200 with Landri Schreier, Maliyah Holland and Helensia Green, respectively. Schreier was a whopping 2.59 seconds behind the winner, Olympic silver medalist Christina Mboma of Nambia, who was running unattached.

The Trojan men finished first with 195 points and UCA was second with 123, the Bears’ day headlined by Malik Beasley’s school record in the hammer throw of 168 feet, 5 inches. The UALR women ran away with the team title, scoring 274 points to second-place UCA’s 118.

— Mitchell Gladstone