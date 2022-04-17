Sections
HEARTFELT HAPPENING

Sweethearts at the Statehouse

Annual Heart Ball meet-up, fundraiser held at Convention Center by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:15 a.m.
Wilheminia Lewellen, Kaitlyn Biddle and Ivie Lewellen on 04/02/2022 at Heart Ball held at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The Central Arkansas Heart Ball was held April 2 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The annual event introduces the American Heart Association's Sweethearts as well as raises money for the association.

The program began with Leslie Harmon and Dr. Rhys Branman, event co-chairmen, welcoming guests followed by the presentation of the Sweethearts by Tammy Bass Quick, Melisa Smock and Alicia Hamilton.

Guests then enjoyed a dinner of spring salad, braised short ribs, aged Asiago polenta and broccolini parsley slaw with layered mousse cake for dessert. Dinner tables were covered with purple cloths and centered with low arrangements of hydrangeas or clusters of tall cylinder vases with bells of Ireland, orchids and floating candles.

After dinner, a Corporate Service award was presented to Tipton Hurst's Chris Norwood and a Worthen-Cornett Live Fierce Award was presented to Michael Poore. The program also included a live auction and an Open Your Heart appeal by Carrley Riggin. Donna Terrell served as the emcee for the evening.

The evening ended with dance music by the 12 South band.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Sweethearts at the Statehouse

