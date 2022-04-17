Taste of Little Rock raises money for UALR





Dr. Sara Tariq, an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, was the featured honoree at the university's popular culinary event, Taste of Little Rock. Held March 29 in the Jack Stephens Center, Taste is hosted by the UALR Alumni Association to raise money for scholarships.

A host of attendees socialized with one another while sampling the wares of a number of area restaurants, eateries and purveyors of things delicious ... Petit & Keet, Oceans at Arthurs, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Cocoa Belle Chocolates, Taj Mahal, The Croissanterie Food Truck and others, with beer and wine purveyors thrown in. Cheeseburger sliders, gumbo, shrimp and grits, and ice-creamy frozen custard topped with various toppings were among the dishes available for sampling ... and, in a number of cases, were close to full-meal size.

Unlike previous years, there was no program. Just lots of eating and drinking. Tariq, associate dean for student affairs at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, joined board members in greeting guests.

March 29 was also UALR Giving Day. Whereas Taste of Little Rock raised $144,270 for scholarships, Giving Day 2022 received $124,819 in donations, according to an alumni association post-Taste email.





"That is a combined total of $269,089 that will benefit our students," according to the email. "Two of the greatest gifts we can provide college students are an excellent education and financial support to reduce their debt upon graduation."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Taste of Little Rock 2022







