Texas prosecutor asks judge to halt killer's execution

DALLAS — When a judge in South Texas signed an order last week setting an execution date of Oct. 5 for John Henry Ramirez, it seemed like the end of the road.

But in a surprise turn of events Thursday, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez of Nueces County filed a motion withdrawing the death warrant for Ramirez, citing his “firm belief that the death penalty is unethical and should not be imposed on Mr. Ramirez or any other person.” Ramirez was convicted in 2008 of the murder of a convenience store worker, a 2004 robbery that prosecutors said netted him $1.25.

He has acknowledged committing the crime and was sentenced to death.

He appealed his case to the Supreme Court — not to stop his execution, but to prepare for it.