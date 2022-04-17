This date in baseball

April 17

1932 New York first baseman Bill Terry tied a National League record with 21 putouts as the Giants beat Boston 5-0 behind Hal Schumacher's two-hitter.

1951 In his first major league game, Mickey Mantle went 1 for 4 in the New York Yankees' 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1953 Mickey Mantle cleared the bleachers at Griffith Stadium with a 565-foot home run off Chuck Stobbs. The shot came in the fifth inning of a 7-3 victory over the Senators.

1964 The New York Mets lost their first game at Shea Stadium, falling 4-3 to the Pirates. Pittsburgh's Willie Stargell hit the first homer at Shea.

1969 Bill Stoneman of Montreal pitched a 7-0 no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th game of the Expos' existence.

1976 Mike Schmidt of the Philadelphia Phillies hit four consecutive home runs and a single in an 18-16, 10-inning victory over the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Hitting .167 going into the game, he connected twice off Rick Reuschel, once off Rick's brother, Paul, and once off Darold Knowles. He drove in eight runs.

2001 Barry Bonds became the 17th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs. Bonds' two-run, eighth-inning drive off Terry Adams went into San Francisco Bay to lead the Giants over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

2008 Troy Tulowitzki's RBI double with two outs in the 22nd inning scored Willy Taveras and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 in the longest game in the majors in nearly 15 years -- a 6-hour, 16-minute marathon.

2008 Chipper Jones, Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann hit consecutive home runs in a span of 12 pitches in the fifth inning off Florida's Ricky Nolasco in Atlanta's 8-0 victory.

2009 Jason Kubel completed the ninth cycle in Twins history with a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that helped Minnesota to an 11-9 victory over the Angels.

2010 Ubaldo Jimenez pitched the first no-hitter in the Colorado Rockies' 18-year history, dominating the Atlanta Braves in a 4-0 victory. Jimenez (3-0) walked six -- all in the first five innings. He was helped by Dexter Fowler's diving backhanded catch in left-center field in the seventh inning.

2010 Jose Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the 20th inning and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the longest game in the majors in two years. Jeff Francoeur also had a sacrifice fly for New York in the 19th inning, snapping a scoreless tie, but Yadier Molina singled in Albert Pujols with two out in the bottom half. St. Louis left the bases loaded in the 10th, 12th and 14th and stranded 22 runners, including 14 in extra innings.

2012 Jamie Moyer, 49, became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game. He threw seven innings and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run home run, helping the Colorado Rockies hold on for a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. Moyer's 268th win tied him with Hall of Famer Jim Palmer for 34th on the career list.

2014 Major League Baseball suspended Seattle Mariners first baseman Ji-Man Choi 50 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

-- The Associated Press