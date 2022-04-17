Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House covid-19 coordinator. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Jha; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press