What to know about covid-19 antivirals

In late December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for two covid-19 antiviral oral medications: Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir.

How do the covid-19 antivirals work?

The pills block the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to replicate and spread through the body.

Who can take them?

Nonhospitalized, covid-infected adults 65 and older as well as those who are at high risk of severe covid illness. Pediatric patients taking Paxlovid must be at least 12 years old. Those taking molnupiravir must be at least 18 years old. The authorization for more widespread use is expected in the future.

When do you take it?

The treatment must be administered within five days of the onset of symptoms.

How do I get a prescription?

You must first test positive for covid-19, either with an at-home test or a test provided by a medical professional. Physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants who are licensed or authorized under state law to prescribe drugs are the only ones who can prescribe the covid antiviral pills.

Where can I find the antiviral medications?

A limited number of pharmacists in the state have the drugs available. Visit arkansasonline.com/417covidpills to locate a pharmacy near you.

How much do the drugs cost?

The covid-19 antiviral pills are free to the patient.

Are there side effects?

Possible side effects with Paxlovid include an altered or impaired sense of taste, diarrhea, increased blood pressure and muscle aches. The active ingredients in Paxlovid -- nirmatrelvir and riotonavir -- also interact with other medicines, possibly leading to serious adverse reactions.

Molnupiravir's possible side effects include diarrhea, nausea and dizziness. There are no known drug interactions with molnupiravir.

How effective are the covid antivirals?

Clinical trials have shown that Paxlovid reduced the risks of death and hospitalizations by 88%, while studies showed molnupiravir reduced risks by 30%.















