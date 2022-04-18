4th shot backed for those over 60

Americans older than 60 should get a second booster shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Ashish Jha, the new White House covid-19 response coordinator, said Sunday, citing "pretty compelling" new data from Israel indicating that a fourth shot significantly reduces infections and deaths among older people there.

Jha's comments, on "Fox News Sunday," came after the Food and Drug Administration on March 29 authorized second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for everyone 50 and older.

The FDA said the move was an effort to strengthen waning immunity against severe disease as the more contagious subvariant of omicron, known as BA.2, was emerging as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Asked whether Americans should get a second booster shot, Jha, who was named the Biden administration's covid-19 response coordinator last month, pointed to research from Israel that indicated that a fourth shot offered strong protection, particularly against severe illness, in people older than 60.

"The data out of Israel is pretty compelling for people over 60," he said. "When people got that second booster shot four months after their first booster, what we saw was a substantial reduction, not just in infections, but in deaths. So I think people over 60 should be getting it."

The Israel study did not provide data on the effectiveness of a second booster in people younger than 60. Israel authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 60 and older, and for other high-risk populations, in January.





In a separate appearance on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Jha said a second booster shot for Americans between the ages of 50 and 59 "is a much closer call." People in that age group should consult a physician before getting a second booster, he said.

"Fifty to 59, you're eligible," he said, noting that whether to get a second booster depends on a person's risk profile.

"But for me, based on the data, 60 and above, I think it's very reasonable," he said. "This is what I've recommended to my elderly parents, and that's what I think people should do."

Jha said it remained to be seen if BA.2 would cause more severe disease than earlier variants and subvariants of the virus. Cases are ticking up, but hospitalizations "are at the lowest level of the pandemic," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"The good news is our vaccines are holding up really well against BA.2, against all of the omicron variants, especially if you've been boosted," he said. "So the key here is you've got to have the initial two shots, and you've got to have a booster. That's what's really protecting people at this moment."

LONG-COVID CLUE

In another development, researchers have recently found that covid-19 patients can harbor the coronavirus in their feces for months after infection, stoking concern that its persistence can aggravate the immune system and cause long-covid symptoms.

In the largest study tracking SARS-CoV-2 RNA in feces and covid-19 symptoms, scientists at California's Stanford University found that about half of infected patients shed traces of the virus in their waste in the week after infection and almost 4% patients still emit them seven months later. The researchers also linked coronavirus RNA in feces to gastric upsets, and concluded that SARS-CoV-2 likely directly infects the gastrointestinal tract, where it may hide out.

"It raises the question that ongoing infections in hidden parts of the body may be important for long covid," said Ami Bhatt, a senior author on the study published in the journal Med, and an associate professor of medicine and genetics at Stanford. Lingering virus might directly invade cells and damage tissues or produce proteins that are provoking the immune system, she said.

No one knows yet what causes the cluster of post-covid-19 symptoms, often termed long covid, that afflict from 5% to 80% of people after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. It's possible at least four different biological mechanisms lead to distinct conditions or subtypes of long covid, said Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at Yale University.

"Long covid is likely multiple different diseases," Iwasaki said in an interview. In one of these forms, persistent SARS-CoV-2 may trigger a damaging immune response that leads to ailments that could be quelled with drugs that target the virus, she said.

"I have heard anecdotally of people recovering from long covid after antivirals or monoclonals," said Iwasaki, who wants to collaborate on clinical studies of potential therapies. "I'm really excited at the possibility of testing direct antivirals and monoclonal antibodies" against long covid, she said.

Once antiviral products are fully approved, rather than authorized as most are now, researchers will have greater freedom to study them in combinations, said Carl Dieffenbach, director of the division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

SARS-CoV-2 is mostly transmitted via respiratory particles emitted from infected persons' airways. However, showing that fecal matter contains infectious particles is difficult, as it requires isolating, purifying and testing live viruses from microbe-rich stool in labs especially equipped to handle dangerous pathogens.

The digestive tract is the main site outside the respiratory system for SARS-CoV-2 persistence and periodic viral shedding, researchers in China showed in 2020. Traces of the virus were identified in fecal matter within weeks of covid-19's emergence and prompted the use of wastewater surveillance to gauge the pandemic's spread.

"The intestine is the one place that people have reported persistent antigens and RNA," Iwasaki said. Others have reported evidence of persistence in lymph tissues, the brain and other organs mostly from autopsies performed on people who succumbed from a severe, acute bout of covid-19. "It's not clear how much of that is actually happening in long covid patients," she said.

Data on the frequency and duration of the coronavirus in the stools of people with mild-to-moderate covid-19 have been largely lacking, Stanford's Bhatt said. In May 2020, as part of a separate study, she and her colleagues began monitoring long covid symptoms and the degree and location of viral shedding in people.

When the researchers analyzed fecal samples from 113 participants at specific time points after infection, about 13% were still shedding viral RNA four months later, after they had cleared the virus from their airways. Two participants had traces of the virus in their stools some 210 days after their infection.

The researchers weren't able to isolate enough viral RNA to determine which variant had infected the participants, or to conclusively show that the samples isolated from any given individual at early and later time points were the same strain. Still, specimens were collected in the first year of the pandemic, when reinfection with a second strain or variant during the study period was less likely.

Bhatt, who trained as a cancer doctor and studies the interaction of gut microbes and patient outcomes, says the new findings will improve understanding of clues that can be gleaned from sewage on community transmission of the coronavirus.

"When we look at wastewater-based epidemiology and try to interpret it, it's critical that we understand how much people are shedding and for how long," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by William Lamb of The New York Times and Jason Gale of Bloomberg News (TNS).