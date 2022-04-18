5 of Arkansas’ 6 GOP lieutenant governor candidates make their pitch at Fayetteville event





FAYETTEVILLE -- Five of the six Republican candidates for lieutenant governor gave voters a wide range of reasons they are the best one for the job Friday.

Political newcomer Chris Bequette said the Republican Party, including his more politically experienced opponents, failed to change the way state government operates since their party gained the majority.

Rival Gregory Bledsoe argued politics in general had become too intrusive in people's everyday lives.

State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, cited his experience in government and private business.

Doyle Webb cited his experience of five years as then-Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller's chief of staff.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood noted the chief role of the lieutenant governor is to assume the governor's duties if necessary, adding no job is as similar to the governor's as being the chief executive of one of the state's largest counties.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was the only Republican candidate who did not appear. Her campaign gave no reply Friday afternoon to media inquiries by email and phone about why she did not attend.

All six Republican primary candidates were invited to speak Friday to the Northwest Arkansas Political Animals club, organizer John Threet of Fayetteville said. At least 150 people attended the lunch.

Democratic nominee Kelly Krout was in the audience, making Rutledge and Libertarian nominee Frank Gilbert the only candidates in the race who were not there.

The party primary is May 24. State law requires a runoff if no candidate gains a clear majority -- 50% plus one or more votes -- in the primary. This is to ensure no candidate advances to the general election with only a plurality of the primary vote. The runoff, if needed, will be June 21 between the two candidates in the May 24 primary who receive the most votes. The general election is Nov. 8.

The Republican Party won majorities in the state Legislature 10 years ago, Bequette said.

"With few exceptions, they're running a Democratic Party version of state government," he said.

State government spending has grown and the state still collects a state income tax, he said. He said he would work to change that.

Bledsoe, a doctor who serves as the state's surgeon general, told the audience government has become too meddlesome in people's lives, whichever party is in charge.

"People are tired of government in every little corner of their life," he said, pointing to business closings during the covid pandemic, which he opposed.

Rapert pointed to his willingness to enter the political fray years ago compared to his newcomer opponents. He pointed to his pro-life abortion stances and to tax cuts over the years by the state government.

"I know how state government works," he said.

Webb promised to be a full-time lieutenant governor and declared he was not going to use the office as a political steppingstone. He said his office as lieutenant governor would be open to anyone needing help with state government, and that he knew how to render such help.

Wood pointed to his record as county judge, noting the county has cut its budget during his tenure while increasing services, particularly to veterans. He also noted his experience as a deputy at the Secretary of State's Office before becoming county judge.

The number of candidates restricted each to five-minute remarks, which had advantages, said attendee Jack Avery of Fayetteville.

"There wasn't time for fluff," he said. "I've known some of them for years and had never heard their backgrounds before."



