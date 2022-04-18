Appeasers, yellow-bellies

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has revealed the ugly extent to which some elements of the political right and left have now coalesced around a common anti-Americanism.

Along those lines, certain members of what can be called the populist Right (consisting, apparently, mostly of Trump cultists) have become such craven apologists for Vladimir Putin that they depict the victims (the Ukrainians) as the aggressors and the aggressor (Putin) as the victim.

The idea that what Putin has done is none of our business and that we have no right to object to it is culled straight out of the America First appeasement playbook.

As Antonio Garcia Martinez notes, the "New Right is a strange mix of oikophobia -- that is, hatred for one's own country -- and self-absorption. The term oikophobia was coined by cultural conservative Roger Scruton to skewer the British left. Nowadays, the right is just as infected with withering opinion of the U.S. influence on the world as those with fading Che posters on their walls."

Contrary to some of the isolationist rhetoric coming out of such circles, there is no "war party" in America because no rational person wants war with a nuclear-armed Russia. But we should all want Russia to halt its war on Ukraine and pay a serious price for having started it. And we should also have learned long ago that allowing brutal dictators to invade neighboring countries without repercussions makes war more rather than less likely. Indeed, it is precisely out of a desire to avoid war that a firm response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is necessary.

Our choices regarding Ukraine are not and never have been purely binary in nature -- it doesn't have to be war or nothing, because there are all kinds of options in between when it comes to the Western response, and we are already pursuing some of those (and probably need to go further in that regard).

To suggest that we either let Putin take Ukraine (and, presumably, whatever else he wants) or go to war is to play the role of Putin stooge and become the contemporary equivalent of Lord Haw-Haw.

We are thus left to ask when Republicans become the "blame America first" party; to track the process by which the isolationist spirit of Donald Trump somehow replaced the internationalist spirit of Ronald Reagan.

The isolationist/appeasement right of the 1930s thought that America was too good for the world; the Trump isolationists apparently think the world is too good for America (or at least that Putin is).

Or, in the words of the headline on Martinez's essay, "Why does Tucker Carlson sound like a Berkeley leftist?"

If the radical right (or at least the ugly Trump permutation thereof) now finds common cause with brutal Russian dictators, to the point of defending them at their most brutal, evidence that Democrats have also become increasingly estranged from their own country comes in the form of a recent Quinnipiac survey on Ukraine.

When asked "If you were in the same position as Ukrainians are now, do you think you would stay and fight or leave the country," only 40 percent of Democrats said they would stay and fight, while 52 percent said they would high-tail it (in flattering contrast, 68 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of independents said they would defend their country).

One can try to bend over backward to explain such findings -- maybe Democrats now think of themselves as "citizens of the world" and associate fighting for a country, even their own, with the kind of xenophobic nationalism displayed by Trump supporters (another example of the way each side now defines itself purely in reaction to the other).

Or perhaps Democrats simply have a more accurate understanding of their (lack of) bravery when push comes to shove (and Republicans overestimate theirs).

A less charitable explanation might be that, as with their often hysterical response to the pandemic, so many on the left have become thoroughly terrified of the world around them, to the point of instinctively fleeing and seeking safety at the first sign of risk and danger (what is called "safetyism" is now the guiding organizing principle in the lives of many lefties).

A still simpler, perhaps complementary explanation, per Occam, might be that decades of demonizing their own country as an imperialistic bastion of systemic racism and white supremacy have now taken its toll, to the extent that a majority of Democrats are now unwilling to defend that which for so long they have been told they should despise (America and Americans).

It is probably unfair to read too much into the results of a single poll, but the hunch is that Democrats who voted for Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and John F. Kennedy would have given a different answer.

The thought even occurs that Democrats might have stumbled upon a novel slogan for the midterms: "We don't like you or your country enough to fight for it, but vote for us anyway."

In sum, too many Republicans appear too eager to defend a brutal Russian thug, and too few Democrats sufficiently eager to defend the glorious experiment in freedom known as the United States of America.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.