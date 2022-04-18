Arkansas covid cases rise by 25; deaths up 6

Arkansas posted its second-smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases so far this year on Monday while its count of hospitalized covid-19 patients remained at its lowest level in more than two years.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,354.

The count of cases rose by 25, an increase that was smaller by six than the one a day earlier and by eight than the rise the previous Monday.

It was the smallest one-day increase since March 28, also a Monday, when the count rose by 21.

After rising the previous two days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 77, which was still up from this year's low of 74 a day over the seven days ending Friday.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 56, to 1,006, which was still up by two compared to the total a week earlier.

At its lowest level since March 29, 2020, the tally of hospitalized patients remained at 47,

After falling by one a day earlier, the reported number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 11.

The number reported to be in intensive care, at its lowest level since at least May 2020, fell by one, to 18.