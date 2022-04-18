Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Game 1: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (10,531) in Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 28-7; Arkansas State 7-24

STREAK Arkansas won 5; Arkansas State won 2

LAST 10 Arkansas 7-3; Arkansas State 3-7

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 778-409 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,098-568 in 28th season overall in Division I; Arkansas State: Tommy Raffo — 336-383-1 in 14th season at Arkansas State and overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 8-4 on May 11, 2021, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Kole Ramage (1-2, 4.50 ERA in 28 innings) vs. Arkansas State RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 8.10 ERA in 16 2/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of showers Tuesday night in Fayetteville with a forecasted high of 64 degrees and a low of 48. South winds could gust up to 30 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.42; Arkansas State 6.51

Earned Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.18; Arkansas State 4.45

Batting Average: Arkansas .283; Arkansas State .249

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .220; Arkansas State .294

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .493; Arkansas State .355

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .394; Arkansas State .348

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .986; Arkansas State .950

NOTABLE Tuesday's game is the first of a two-game series between the teams, who are also scheduled to play Wednesday at 4 p.m....Arkansas is 23-3 at home this season....Arkansas State catcher Cason Tollett is not expected to play during the series due to an undisclosed injury. Tollett, who transferred from Arkansas, has started 17 games this season....The Red Wolves defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 6-5 and 7-6 last weekend in Little Rock to snap a seven-game losing streak. The third game of the series was canceled due to weather....The Razorbacks are 4-0 against in-state teams this season wins of 16-8 over UALR, 21-9 over Central Arkansas, and 15-0 and 6-0 in seven innings apiece against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play UCA again next Tuesday in North Little Rock.