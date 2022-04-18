Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
March 31
Daniel Eugene Bischoff, 61, and Gouri Jayasree Sankar, 29, both of Bentonville
Michael Alan Desantiago, 19, and Shelby Ann Black, 18, both of Lowell
Jeremiah Bo Jordan Jennings, 28, and McKenzie Emma Barnes, 24, both of Springdale
Christopher Everett Lang, 31, and Jessica Ann Hester, 35, both of Rogers
Samuel Guthridge Peterson, 23, and Corinne Carter Menz, 23, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Adrian Sanchez, 37, and Paula Cardenas-Patino, 56, both of Siloam Springs
Kyler Michael Skidmore, 25, and Malanie LeAnn Stoufflet, 21, both of Siloam Springs
April 1
Andrew Allen Baker, 20, and Lauren Nicole Hugo, 20, both of Siloam Springs
George Richard Hankins, 67, and Tamatha Faye Steward, 52, both of Siloam Springs
Gary Wayne LeRoy Jr, 44, and Tiffany LeeAnn Garson, 40, both of Gentry
Jason Brian Lucy, 30, and Destiny LaNee Freeman, 30, both of Bentonville
Michael Edward McCartan, 38, Bentonville, and Rebecca Dyann Holman, 26, Gentry
Blake Alan Melton, 28, and Mikayla Danielle Janssen, 27, both of Rogers
Tyler James O'Leary, 31, Imperial, Mo., and Tabitha Lynn Hubert, 31, Ballwin, Mo.
Kyle Andrew Rech, 23, and Ariana Marisa Cordero, 27, both of Rogers
Christian McBeth Robinson, 29, and Kimberly Christine Anne Riles, 33, both of Rogers
Logan Kye Stewart, 30, and Chelsea Brooke Dry, 28, both of Bentonville
Christopher Ross Sutton, 53, and Autumn Rene' Edgington, 55, both of Bella Vista
Matthew James Townsend, 27, Afton, Okla., and Hannah Adah Lorraine Stephens, 25, Vinita, Okla.
Joel Villagomez, 33, and Maria Del Carmen Estrada-Flores, 28, both of Rogers
Mark David Wallenmeyer, 54, and Gina Ann Streetman, 60, both of Bella Vista
William Emmett Whitley Jr, 75, and Susan Kay Heiler, 72, both of Rogers
Isaiah Kyle Ray Wilson, 24, and Katerina Grace Yoders, 24, both of Webb City, Mo.
April 4
Richard Leon Brothers II, 39, Centerton, and Meritt Blaine Hutchison, 41, Cave Springs
Jorge Erroa Rogers, 74, and Carmen Flores-Hernandez, 53, both of Rogers
Andrew William Guresk, 24, and Mirna Ashraf Ruzek, 24, both of Lowell
Tucker Kent Landis, 26, and Caitlin Mae Bates, 24, both of Bentonville
Ethan Ira Lubera, 23, Siloam Springs, and Ethan Isaiah Clair, 21, Dover
Samuel George Richards, 37, and Jillian Marie Bergman-Martin, 34, both of Bentonville
Keith Scott Ridpath, 26, and Alexis Charlene Peckham, 24, both of Gravette
Daniel Schlie, 36, and Michelle Lea Spence, 31, both of Gravette
Victor Torres, 25, and Torie Michelle Rogers, 25, both of Springdale
April 5
Kipp Allen, 34, and Heather Barham, 38, both of Cave Springs
Brandon Allen Austin, 37, Noel, Mo., and Ashley Michelle Fletcher, 31, Neosho, Mo.
Charlie Bennett Mathews, 21, and Victoria Ruth Sugg, 21, both of Rogers
Jeremy Scott Rocha, 37, and Chelsea Eizabeth Babette Rocha, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Jordan Lee Snoderly, 29, and Morgan Renee Smith, 28, both of Cave Springs
Eduardo Antonio Valle, 24, and Jonsha Renea Staggers, 25, both of Bentonville
April 6
Luke Sandlin Hammond, 37, and Stephanie Dawn Saclolo, 47, both of Springdale
William Christopher Hazzard II, 43, and Carolyn Naomi VanLandingham, 41, both of Sulphur Springs
Adam Paul Sloter, 26, and Hannah Lynn Schroeder, 24, both of Bella Vista
Michael Adam Ward, 26, and Aimee Lynn Peck, 27, both of Rogers
April 7
Corey Michael Conduff, 42, and Jessie Dean Dowdy, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Ethan John Cory, 32, and Jordan Shea Gilleece, 30, both of Concordia, Kan.
Kenneth Edward Decker, 35, Fort Smith, and Abigail Rebecca Moschell, 27, Siloam Springs
Zachary Kyle Eckels, 24, and Hannah Elisabeth Cobb, 24, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Joseph Richard Hauman, 23, and Madison Rae Schmidt Mathy, 23, both of Kinsman, Ohio
Logan Ray Howard, 28, and Taylor LeeAnn Neal, 24, both of Rogers
Tyler Scott Jones, 24, and Kaitlin Jordan Cummings, 23, both of Pea Ridge
Michael Alan McAlexander, 40, and Jennifer Ann Micik, 43, both of Bella Vista
Bradley Blake Moseley, 26, and Makalyn Lashea Hurtt, 28, both of Sulphur Springs
Douglas Ezequiel Palma-Martinez, 27, and Tatiana Abigail Hernandez-Salguero, 27, both of Rogers
Francisco Trujillo, 25, Rogers, and Catarina Guerrero, 24, Springdale
April 8
David Eugene Deuster, 39, Fayetteville, and Whitney Blane Haynie, 38, Bentonville
Morgan Alice Gentry, 35, and Katherine Ashlie Renfro, 27, both of Rogers
Christopher James Hall, 34, and Katelyn Marie Lockard, 28, both of Springdale
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 42, and Gloria Reyes De Santiago, 46, both of Rogers
Carlos Omar Hernandez Arias, 20, and Angeles Castro Cervantes, 30, both of Rogers
Tyler Lee Riddle, 24, and Talor Renee Thompson, 21, both of Pea Ridge
Brian Lee Williams, 41, and April Michelle Wolf, 36, both of Bentonville
April 11
Samuel Aaron Altman, 27, Greenwood Village, Colo., and Sarah Grace Ashley, 26, Springdale
Hugo Felix Chavez, 38, and Elvira Medrano, 24, both of Rogers
Shelby Madison Costley, 25, and Ericka Leigh Ellis, 29, both of Bentonville
Joshua Ismael Gutierrez, 26, and Meryll Jianne Soriano, 36, both of Rogers
Robert Mark Kerry, 64, and Italia Trejo, 39, both of Monroe, La.
Stephen Austin Phillips, 26, and Crystal Nicole Cloer, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Antonio Sanchez, 29, and Heidi J Rojas, 28, both of Lowell
Reiden Keith Tizon, 31, Gentry. amd Melissa Jaqueline Angeles-Marquez, 23, Rogers
George W Vassaur Jr, 50, and Stephanie Denise Edwards, 50, both of Rogers
Joseph Anthony Wilkerson, 42, and Amy Lanea Huffmaster, 30, both of Bentonville
April 12
Luke Wesley Blackketter, 22, Bentonville, and Hannah Victoria Burgess, 23, Siloam Springs
Colt Lee Dickard, 21, and Birkley Nell Marrs, 21, both of Huntsville
Zack Quincy Hall, 32, and Kelsey Ann Kelton, 30, both of Rogers
Andrzej M Paczocha, 64, and Kathy Diane Ramsey, 65, both of Lowell
Juan Jose Perez, 37, and Shanda Lea Beitz, 33, both of Rogers
Eladio Ramon Quinones III, 17, and Laurel Hope Granderson, 18, both of Siloam Springs
Paul Philip Rouse, 25, and Claire Jordan Lacina, 23, both of Rogers
Cory Allen Staggs, 36, and Grace Ann Falcon, 31, both of Hindsville
April 13
Raul Anzures-Gil, 25, and Maria Isabel Olivarez-Leon, 41, both of Centerton
Mykah Colton Brogan, 31, Rogers, and Traci Ann Mason, 25, Pea Ridge
Christopher Benton DeWitt, 37, and Tami Arlene Thomas, 49, both of Pea Ridge
Shannon Hampton, 49, Bella Vista, and Bronzetta Manjarrez, 42, Rogers
Seth Daniel Layton, 27, and Kristin Gayle Gray, 26, both of Fayetteville
Oscar Rene Lopez, 52, and Vilma Araceli Ramos-Garcia, 42, both of Rogers
Erik Martinez, 25, and Dariana Laura Ortiz, 23, both of Rogers
Jose Adan Ramirez Ramirez, 37, and Nelly Aracely Vigil Alas, 32, both of Springdale
Harlan Lee Smith, 67, and Celeste Elanya Tracy, 79, both of Pea Ridge
Michael John Tarne, 30, and Emily Claire Guffin, 30, both of Bella Vista