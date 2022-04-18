Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 4

Fresh Donuts

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand wash sign posted requiring employees to wash their hands. Boxes of sausages and buckets of icing stored on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: None

Maria's Cafe-Food Truck

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Rice Chef Chinese Food & Sushi

403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands when coming into the kitchen before starting food preparation or putting on gloves. Employee did not wash hands after handling raw meat and before handling plates or other food preparation. Employee did not wash hands between handling dirty dishes and handling clean dishes. Containers of raw chicken, raw beef stored above vegetables. Cooked crab won-tons under heating lamp at 113 degrees and should be maintained at 135 degrees or above. Uncooked crab won-tons, cooked egg rolls, breaded cooked chicken, cooked tempura shrimp stored at room temperature. Items were 54-57 degrees and should be kept at 41 degrees or below. Spring rolls, tempura shrimp, white fish all in the refrigerator with no date marking. All packaging marked by the manufacture as "keep frozen". Foods are not date marked as needed. Menu items that are served raw or undercooked requiring a consumer advisory, must be marked.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. White fish in the refrigerator thawing.

April 5

AOI Sushi

211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple sauce bottles in sushi prep area were not labeled with name of contents.

Noncritical violations: None

Havana Tropical Grill

203 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer. Buildup of recyclables present near dumpster.

Jersey Mike's Subs

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes stacked above rim of container in cooling prep table with a temperature of 53 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Levis Gastro Lounge

224 S. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Frozen steaks being thawed in standing water bath.

Pinnacle Golf and Country Club

3 Clubhouse Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer being dispensed at the automatic dish machine in the bakery. Queso, beef in the hot well are not at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Shadow Valley Country Club

7001 Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer is being dispensed at the three-compartment sink at the Lookout Bar. Cooked onions and hot dogs in the grill drawer are at 42 degrees and should be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation. Date marking inconsistent throughout the facility.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

April 6

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

102 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees not washing hands prior to putting on gloves. Employee changed gloved but did not wash hands after handling raw meat. Chicken strips are not all at 135 degrees or above. Different pieces read different temperatures. Maintain hot food at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer solution at the three-compartment sink with dishes, is cloudy and had food debris in the solution. Frost buildup along the wall/ceiling toward the back of the walk-in freezer and on the condensation line. Repeat violation. Permit posted expired in 2020. Post current permit in customer view.

El Jazmin Mexican and Salvador

105 S. 21st St., Suite D, Rogers

Critical violations: Tamales 128 degrees in a large pot.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager. Restroom door open. No arm or hinge on door to keep it closed when not in use.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manger documentation available. Posted permit expired.

Pupuseria Miraflores

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Hand washing sink blocked by stool and equipment is stored in the sink. No paper towels at hand washing sink. Container of raw fish stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in. Large container of beans in walk-in temping at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Containers of food in walk-in covered with a plastic bag. Deodorant stored on shelf with food items in dry storage area.

Taco Casa

2207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Quaternary ammonium was less than 150 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Yummies Teriyaki

405 S. Bloomington St., Suite 8, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

April 7

CCSS Childcare Facility

920 S. Carl St., Bldg. 4, Suite 1-3, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flooring has been repaired with duct tape at the door threshold. Facility is scheduled for new flooring in June 2022.

Rogers New Tech High School

2922 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dark residue accumulated on flooring in kitchen.

Russell D. Jones Elementary School

2926 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can see daylight beneath back door of kitchen. Seal needs to be repaired.

Sabor Catracho

405 Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Speedy's

1200 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Breakfast sandwiches in the walk-in cooler are dated as being made March 30, which exceeds the seven day use-by date for prepared ready-to-eat foods. Facility uses time as a safety control. Not all items are marked with the use by time.

Noncritical violations: The employee who held the food safety manager certificate no longer works at this facility. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. These items must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor. Repeat violation.

Station III

1295 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Breakfast biscuits are not date marked as needed. Time log is not being maintained for foods using time as a control. The last entry is March 31, 2022 and not all shifts are completed.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Employee working with open food is not wearing an effective hair restraint. Floor tiles in the kitchen around the chicken breading/fry station are broken or missing. Breading is embedded in the cracks. Area is no longer easily cleanable.

The Final Score

1919 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 09/30/2021.

April 8

Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill

1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. No paper towels at handwashing sink behind bar.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of hash browns, beef, fish and other food items stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Interior of the keg coolers at the bar have standing beer or liquid in the bottom. Grease buildup on vent hood above fryers and grill. Exposed light bulbs above grill, ware washing, and prep areas.

Flash Market

998 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands between task changes. Employee did not wash hands after handling raw meat and removing gloves before putting on clean gloves. Some foods checked in the hot case are not at 135 degrees or above. Customer self serve deli case is not holding food at the correct temperature. Most foods not date marked as needed. Items marked "keep frozen" must be date marked when storing under refrigeration, not to exceed seven day hold. Sanitizer in spray bottle used to wipe off the prep table is too strong.

Noncritical violations: The employee who held the food safety manager certificate no longer works at this facility. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Employees working with open food are not wearing effective hair restraints. One employee has hair in a ponytail but the hair is falling over shoulder when working with food. Repeat violation. Permit posted but expired.

Java Dudes Coffee Company-Sam's Club

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

TJ's Pizza and Chicken

4290 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No soap at the hand washing sink at the bar. Server says she uses the hand washing sink in the dish area. Salad refrigerated unit is not holding some foods at 41 degrees or below. Inconsistent food temperatures at the the bottom and top part of the pizza cooler. Maintain food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Employees not wearing hair restraints. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Clean utensils stored directly on cloth towels to air dry. Do not store in direct contact with cloth towels. Repeat violation. Gaskets torn on all three doors of the pizza make station.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 4 -- Little Martians Learning Center, 2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

April 5 -- Lucy's Diner, 511 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Nola's Pantry, 103 W. Chestnut St., 100, Rogers; Papa Murphy's Pizza, 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

April 6 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 2205 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Benton County Jail, 1300 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Crumbl, 4307 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Magic Ice-Tropical Sno, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Smokin' Joes Ribhouse, 2504 E. Central, Bentonville; Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

April 7 -- Harps-Deli/Bakery, 715 N. Second St., Rogers; Harp's-Food Store, 715 N. Second St., Rogers

April 8 -- Sam's Club Home Office-Cafeteria , 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Sam's Club Home Office-Childcare, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville