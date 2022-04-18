Sections
Bentonville man killed in crash Saturday, deputies say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:44 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Bentonville man was killed in a crash Saturday night after his vehicle struck a culvert, deputies said.

Tugi Tagoilelagi, 44, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram westbound on McNelly Road at 7:56 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report from the Benton County sheriff’s office.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, and the vehicle left the road, striking a culvert, deputies said.

The vehicle then struck a tree before going airborne, according to the report.

After landing, the driver was ejected, according to deputies.

The 44-year-old was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died, according to the report.

Deputies describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

