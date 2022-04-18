Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Body found; deputies call it homicide

by Teresa Moss | Today at 3:24 a.m.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a homicide after the body of a male was found at the 18660 block of Frazier Pike.

The body was found about 10:40 a.m. by a person who was walking to a nearby pond to fish, a sheriff's office release says.

Lt. Cody Burk, sheriff's office spokesman, said deputies initially started investigating the body as a suspicious death but later changed it to a homicide after the Pulaski County Coroner's Office inspected the body.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (501) 340-6963.

Print Headline: Body found; deputies call it homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT