Body found; deputies call it homicide

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a homicide after the body of a male was found at the 18660 block of Frazier Pike.

The body was found about 10:40 a.m. by a person who was walking to a nearby pond to fish, a sheriff's office release says.

Lt. Cody Burk, sheriff's office spokesman, said deputies initially started investigating the body as a suspicious death but later changed it to a homicide after the Pulaski County Coroner's Office inspected the body.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (501) 340-6963.