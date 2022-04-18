Body found in south Arkansas creek ID'd as missing man

The body of a man who was found dead in a south Arkansas creek last month was identified as a 65-year-old El Dorado resident who had been missing since November 2021.

Familial DNA testing conducted by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock confirmed the identity of Floyd D. McCathern, who was reported missing by family members last fall.

Relatives told police they had last seen McCathern on Nov. 11, 2021.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 24, a man who was walking his dog through the area of New York Street and Detroit Avenue reported seeing what appeared to be a body in a creek on the east side of Detroit Avenue.

The body was badly decomposed, rendering it impossible to visually ID the man, said Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department.

Harwell initially said it could take six to eight weeks for the crime lab to complete the autopsy and send the results.

He later said the lab had agreed to put a rush on the process. The results were released Wednesday, confirming investigators' suspicions that the man might be McCathern.

Police had declined to publicly speculate on the matter until the crime lab completed its examination and family members were notified of the results.

Harwell said the lab used DNA samples that were taken from McCathern's sister, Annie Gray of El Dorado, to positively identify him.

Due to the advanced the state of decomposition of the body, the crime lab has not yet been able to determine a cause or manner of death, Harwell said.

He said the crime lab reported that the body did not appear to have sustained any trauma.

Heavy rains that had drenched El Dorado in the days before the body was found caused the creek to swell and sent strong currents rushing through area -- which likely exposed the body, Harwell said previously.

Investigators said they do not know how McCathern ended up in the creek or how long he had been in the water.

He was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of East Spring.

The creek flows behind McCathern's residence, which sits at the dead-end section of East Spring, and heads east through a culvert alongside Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in the area of Detroit and New York streets.

Harwell said the portion of the creek behind McCathern's house is deeper than the segment where his body was discovered.

"In some areas, it's five feet deep and in other areas, it's eight feet deep. Before we got all this rain yesterday, there wasn't very much water in that part of the creek. It was ankle deep," Harwell said Thursday.

Concerns about his whereabouts were heightened due to a disability and several medical conditions, police and family members said.

Harwell said the investigation is continuing, noting that foul play is not suspected at this point.