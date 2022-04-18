Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, April 18

Caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday via Zoom. The topic will be Managing Money: A Caregiver's Guide to Finances, presented by the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association and Tonya Boyce, faith outreach representative for the association. Participants can join the Zoom meeting by computer, smartphone or tablet at this link: https://alz-org.zoom.us/ with Meeting ID: 918 1037 8724 and Passcode: 628002. To join by telephone, dial 888 788 0099 US Toll-free and use the same ID and passcode. For details or to register for the meeting, call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300. Visit.Alz.org/CRF to register online.

Business center plans local event

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center invites Jefferson County business owners, community leaders, lenders, and economic development professionals to attend a free in-person event. The Market Insights Briefing will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 18 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson Library, 600 S. Main St., according to a news release. The center will share market research insights about the region. Speakers will be Heather Robinette, ASBTDC entrepreneurial services manager, and Angelisa Henry, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff ASBTDC director. To register, visit https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371348.

Beginning Tuesday, April 19

State to auction tax delinquent land

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands office will auction tax-delinquent property in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. April 19-20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. each day. The COSL office will auction two years' worth of properties to catch up with the year of auctions missed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land. Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer's guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered on the commissioner's website, www.cosl.org.

Wednesday, April 20

Called election board meeting set

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. April 20 at the election office, 123 S. Main St., according to Michael Adam, board chairman. The agenda includes public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker.) New business includes conducting a ballot draw for one race in the non partisan primary for Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial District West, Division 4, Sub-district 11.1 by order of the court; approving the ballot proofs; and approving Watson Chapel School District New School Zones as approved by the Watson Chapel School Board. Details: Michael Adam, (870) 541-5475.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, April 21

City of Pine Bluff sets job fair

The City of Pine Bluff will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. City departments will be seeking applicants for all available job positions. Local employers seeking job applicants are also invited to participate and set up booths, according to a news release. People looking for jobs are urged to bring their resumes. The deadline for employers to register for the job fair is April 18. Registration is free and booth space will be allotted on a first-come-first-served-basis. Employers should register by calling (870) 730-2004 or emailing wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. Details: mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

Delta Sigma Theta sets economic webinar

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a free economic development webinar at 7 p.m. April 21, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The moderator will be Carla Meadows Martin, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Panelists will be Angelisa Henry, director of the UAPB office of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center; Jamal Gordon, membership engagement manager at the Chamber; and Mildred Franco, executive director of the Generator. For registration or details, contact Elfreda Boyd, chair, at elfreda.boyd@gmail.com. Nicolette Laurent is the chapter president.

UAM hosts Mississippi archeologist

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a lecture by Tony Boudreaux, associate professor of anthropology and Middle Eastern cultures at Mississippi State University and director of curation and CRM (cultural resources management) for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology. He will discuss "The Search for 'Missing' Mounds and Traces of a 1730 Battle at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians," at 6 p.m. April 21. The event is open to the public in the UAM Student Success Center, Room 102. Free parking is available in front of the building, according to a news release.

Beginning Thursday, April 21

Grand Prairie Center sets art classes

The Art Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will hold classes for adults and senior citizens. CERAMICS 101 will be held fro 6:30-9 p.m. April 21 and 28. Tuition is $30. Ceramics 101 will introduce basic ceramic techniques and participants will be making a variety of household friendly one-of-a-kind pieces. This class will meet for two sessions and will involve glazing and finishing techniques. All materials are provided. Participants may sign up at www.grandprairiearts.com and call the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at (870) 673-1781.

Friday, April 22

Choral Society observes Beethoven's Birthday

The Arkansas Choral Society will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven's celebrate his 250th birthday in a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in the worship center of Calvary Baptist Church at Little Rock. The celebration was delayed two years because of the pandemic, according to a news release. The University of Arkansas at Monticello Concert Choir and soloists Mary Sandell, soprano; Aubrey Odle, alto; David Garst, tenor; and David Farwig, bass, will join the society, members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kent Skinner for Beethoven's "Mass" in C major. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students. Details: lovetosing.org.

Beginning Friday, April 22

Free trees available Fridays

In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is giving away bare root seedlings during Free Tree Fridays through April 29 at locations across the state, according to a news release. Area sites include: April 22 -- Sheridan – Mad Butcher, 815 Rock St., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Redfield – Baseball Park, 618 Huck Finn Boulevard, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; April 29 -- Pine Bluff – Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Warren – Warren City Park, 404 W. Church St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Stuttgart – Stuttgart Chamber Pavilion, 507 S. Main St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/free-tree-friday/

Saturday, April 23

Barber, beauty shops sets health event

The Arkansas Barber and Beauty Shop Health Outreach Program will host free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St. Participants will receive free confidential screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose and HIV. They will also get a $25 gift card and T-shirt, while supplies last. The event is in partnership with Impressive Styles Beauty & Barber Shop and Elite Cutz Barber Shop, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (501) 246-6151.

Child care training rescheduled

Due to the snow in March, the annual Best Care Child Care Provider Training was re-scheduled for 8 a.m. April 23 at the Parish Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Registration for the free event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided, according to a news release. A total of 10 credit hours can be earned for attending the entire day. The pre-registration deadline is April 21. Child care providers need at least 15 in-service hours each year. For details or to pre-register, contact Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu.

Thursday, April 28

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office holds the next virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. April 28. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. April 27, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The office is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Beginning Thursday, April 28

GOP committee slates meetings

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announces upcoming events. The group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. April 28 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall, according to a news release. The Republican Primary Candidates Soapbox BBQ will be held 6-11 p.m. April 29 at the White Hall Community Center. All Republican primary candidates and their campaigns along with special guests have been invited to attend. Tickets are $30 each or two for $55 and available at Cycle and Marine SuperCenter, 3211 S. Camden Road.

ASC Performance: "The Outsiders" starts

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "The Outsiders" at 7:30 p.m. April 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 30, and 2 p.m. May 1. This production is based on the novel written by S.E. Hinton, adapted by Christopher Sergel, and directed by ASC veteran Jonathan Hoover. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season. The production depicts rival groups, the Greasers and Socials, getting into a disastrous brawl due to their violent lives. "Unfolding consequences meet Greaser members as some go into hiding, try to achieve redemption or meet a tragic end," according to a news release.

Friday, April 29

CARTI plans grand opening

The new CARTI Cancer Center, 5001 Bobo Road, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. April 29. The two story, 30,000 square-foot center offers fully integrated cancer care services. The Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will attend, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Saturday, April 30

Cleanup organizers seek volunteers

The Pine Bluff Clean & Beautiful Commission will hold a a community cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. Cleanup supplies will be provided, according to a news release. Residents should contact Clean & Beautiful if their organization would like to participate or have a location they would like to be considered for cleanup. Details: Kelli Kennedy, Clean & Beautiful, cbcommissionpb@gmail.com or (870) 543-4901.

White Hall participates in Drug Take Back

White Hall Police Department, 8204 Dollarway Road, will participate in the Arkansas Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The event allows people to bring in unwanted drugs to be properly destroyed. The department's Drug Take Back drop box is also available during normal business hours, according to White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro. Details: (870) 247-1414.

Through Saturday, April 30

Transportation proposal open for comment

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 was published for review on March 28. This proposal has been revised, dated April 1 and is available for public comment until April 30. Visit www.ardot.gov/stip to view the revised amendment. The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was apportioned to the state of Arkansas for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). The amendment may also be reviewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse. For details or to request a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262. All comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to: Arkansas Department of Transportation, Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203.

ASC to close PAUSE exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Sunday, May 1

Superintendent scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship is available and 2022 graduating high school seniors have until May 1 to apply. The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families. The student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.50 and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are available by contacting the high school counselors of each school district. The scholarship was created by retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony, Thomas Gathen, David Rainey, and Andrew Tolbert, according to a news release.

Ministry seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Through Monday, May 2

UAMS sets summer youth program

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) regional campuses will host "Find Your Future in Health Care," a free statewide virtual summer enrichment program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in learning more about careers in health care. Registration ends May 2 with limited spots available, according to a news release. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 19-20. Forms can be found at regionalcampuses.uams.edu/find-your-future-in-healthcare-application.

5-day tour offered to college ag students

College students who are studying agriculture have many potential career paths into the state's largest industry. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hopes to spotlight some of the agriculture industry's resources and job opportunities during a five-day tour for college juniors and seniors. The tour runs May 16-20 and is open to 25 students currently enrolled in colleges of agriculture or agriculture-related studies. Transportation, meals and lodging will be provided free to participants. The deadline to register is May 2 at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/agleaders.

Thursday, May 5

Candidate forum set at Convention Center

The Divine 9 and community partners will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown will be the moderator, according to a news release. Candidates seeking these offices are invited to participate: Jefferson County Tax Collector; 11th West Circuit Judge, Division 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 1; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 6; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 1; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 3; and Pine Bluff City Council Ward 4.

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

JRMC health fair set at expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, weight and body mass index.

Saturday, May 7

Pop Up In the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7 on Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues. The community is invited attend the event which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release. The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

Beginning Saturday, May 7

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include May 7 -- Jerry McCoy and the Groove Diggers; June 4 -- Detroit Johnny and Company; July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, May 7

ASC hosts STEAM Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a new interactive STEAM exhibition, "Spectrum of Creativity," using hands-on applications of color and light through May 7. ASC's curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create various illuminating stations to explore. Patrons can find the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, and learn how to use a green screen. Details: asc701.org.

Tuesday, May 10

Chamber sets council candidates' forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. Wards and candidates are: Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott; Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier; Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean. The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse. To vote in this election, voters must be registered by April 25, according to a previous article.

Wednesday, May 11

Event set for minority, women-owned firms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host its annual Matchmaker Event for minority and women-owned businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Heifer International headquarters at Little Rock. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services. Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, author, and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release. For details or to register, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022Matchmaking.

Saturday, May 14

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Thursday, May 26

County to host active shooter drill

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the County Sheriff's Office, will conduct an active shooter drill for the county courthouse on May 26 at about 10 a.m. The drill will last no longer than two hours and the courthouse will be closed during the event, according to a news release.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 1

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University. Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Beginning Monday, June 6

ASC hosts Art Jr. Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Art Jr. Camp -- This camp combines beginner lessons in various mediums with an exploration of "Space and Time." This camp is from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10. It is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, June 13

TOPPS announces summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 13-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Theater Sophomore Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. Sessions include: Theater Sophomore Camp -- This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Sophomore camp is open to ages 12-15 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Forestry scholarship available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.