Contract details released for basketball assistant Ruta

by Matt Jones | Today at 4:12 p.m.
Arkansas director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta is shown during practice Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball assistant coach Anthony Ruta will be paid $170,000 per year, according to terms of his contract that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request. 

Ruta’s contract is 12 months and eligible for renewal each year, which is consistent with most university employees. His compensation package also includes a $6,000 car stipend each year.

Ruta, who spent the past three seasons as Arkansas’ director of basketball operations, was reassigned April 1 to replace Clay Moser, whose resignation was accepted March 30, four days after the Razorbacks’ season ended with a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. 

Ruta was previously an assistant coach at Nevada under Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

Arkansas’ three full-time assistant coaches are scheduled to be paid a combined $570,000 per year. 

