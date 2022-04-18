Contract details released for basketball assistant Ruta

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball assistant coach Anthony Ruta will be paid $170,000 per year, according to terms of his contract that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Ruta’s contract is 12 months and eligible for renewal each year, which is consistent with most university employees. His compensation package also includes a $6,000 car stipend each year.

Ruta, who spent the past three seasons as Arkansas’ director of basketball operations, was reassigned April 1 to replace Clay Moser, whose resignation was accepted March 30, four days after the Razorbacks’ season ended with a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Ruta was previously an assistant coach at Nevada under Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

Arkansas’ three full-time assistant coaches are scheduled to be paid a combined $570,000 per year.