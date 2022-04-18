Ethics Commission fines Little Rock city director as well as sales-tax groups for campaign-finance violations

The Arkansas Ethics Commission handed out fines after complaints alleged campaign-finance violations tied to the 2020 campaign of at-large Little Rock City Director Antwan Phillips as well as two legislative-question committees formed during a 2021 Little Rock sales-tax referendum.

Local bloggers triggered the commission's investigations.

Russ Racop of the Bad City of Little Rock blog lodged complaints with the commission in September 2021 alleging campaign-finance violations by Phillips and an exploratory committee associated with his 2020 bid.

Phillips, a 38-year-old attorney at the firm Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, was first elected to one of the three at-large seats on the city board in November 2020.

One part of the inquiry into Phillips' campaign centered on his failure to file campaign contribution and expenditure reports due before and after the election.

The commission's investigation later grew to encompass another potential violation related to whether Phillips' 2020 campaign violated the law by accepting money from a type of entity not allowed to make contributions.

The two entities were Austin Family Dentistry, which contributed $200, and Empire Development Group, which contributed $2,500, records show. Neither was registered as a political action committee.

In a letter to Phillips dated April 8, Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan wrote that during a January commission meeting and in an earlier letter, Phillips "generally asserted the affirmative defense" for allegations related to a failure to file reports.

A presentation to the committee indicated Phillips' campaign-finance information was filed on a monthly schedule, but on the wrong paperwork -- that of an exploratory committee, according to Sloan's letter.

Phillips' campaign ultimately transferred its financial activities from the exploratory-committee paperwork to the proper paperwork within 30 days of receiving the complaint, the letter said.

But in a 3-0 vote, the five-member commission found the affirmative-defense provision regarding unintentional reporting errors that are corrected within 30 days did not apply. No contribution and expenditure reports were filed "in which to have an error in need of correcting," the letter said.

One commission member was absent and another had recused himself.

Phillips ultimately signed a consent order that acknowledged violations due to failing to file preelection and postelection reports and accepting contributions from impermissible entities. He was issued a public letter of caution and fined $100.

In a separate action, the "Friends of Antwan Phillips" exploratory committee was fined $50 for failing to file a final report within the required time frame after Phillips officially became a candidate in July 2020. At that point, the exploratory committee should have ceased operations.

The exploratory committee was also issued a public letter of caution. A consent order to end the matter was signed by committee treasurer Adrienne Baker, one of Phillips' fellow attorneys at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings.

"We filed every contribution," Phillips told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by phone on Friday.

He described the reporting issue as "should it have been on the exploratory header or the actual candidate header? And that was the distinction."

Phillips recalled that the contributions from Austin Family Dentistry and Empire Development Group were refunded.

During the 2020 campaign, Virgil L. Miller Jr. served as chair of Phillips' exploratory committee. He was later appointed to the Ward 1 seat on the city board following the death of City Director Erma Hendrix.

When reached by phone Friday, Miller said he had no involvement related to any type of campaign filings and "really didn't interact" with the exploratory committee's treasurer at all.

SALES TAX

Matt Campbell, an attorney who authors the Blue Hog Report blog, filed complaints with the commission alleging violations by the pro- and anti-tax groups, one day after the proposed tax was defeated in a Sept. 14, 2021, referendum.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pushed for the so-called "Rebuild the Rock" tax increase. A pro-tax legislative question committee with the same name was formed to support the effort.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines, the Ward 5 representative on the city board, served as one of the directors of an opposition campaign committee called "Responsible Taxation for Little Rock."

A pair of complaints Campbell filed pointed out numerous errors and omissions on the part of both committees.

Records show "Responsible Taxation for Little Rock" and "Rebuild the Rock" were fined $100 and $500, respectively.

Both received a public letter of caution after committee representatives signed offers of settlement that acknowledged each group failed to properly fill out financial reports.

Hines did not return a voicemail Friday. Alli Clark Howland, a McLarty Consulting official who served as treasurer and officer of the "Rebuild the Rock" committee, did not return a request for comment via email.

In a blog post Thursday, Campbell published Ethics Commission correspondence while critiquing the panel for its response.

"There are a few things that jump out at me about both of these settlements," Campbell wrote of the sales-tax decisions. "First and foremost, while they appear to be just another example of how toothless the Ethics Commission is, I think it is more accurate that they are examples of how toothless the Commission chooses to be."

Campbell wrote that the commission can impose fines of $50 to $2,000 for each violation of campaign-reporting rules; in a phone interview on Friday, Sloan said the commission can impose fines from $50 to $3,500.

"In the Rebuild the Rock complaint, the Commission was presented with over five dozen apparent violations," Campbell wrote. "They fined [Rebuild the Rock] a whopping $500. The [Responsible Taxation for Little Rock] complaint listed over 20 potential violations; they were fined $100."

Sloan declined to offer an opinion Friday when asked if the commission ought to impose a more aggressive or larger fine in the event of multiple violations.

He referred to the fact that the commissioners heard the case and decided the sanction.

"I'm just not gonna second-guess the commission's five-member board," Sloan said.