Gerbera daisy, kerria and rhododendrons





are moderate perennials native to South Africa. They need well drained soils—particularly during the dormant winter months, or they will rot and not reappear the following year.





They come in a wide array of colors and the large, showy, flowers are dramatic and bold in the landscape, and each bloom lasts quite a long time, making them a great cutting flower as well. They can bloom off and on from now through fall. They do best in full sun to partial shade, and will bloom better with regular fertilization, and regular dead-heading (removing the spent blooms)





Kerria japonica,





commonly called The Yellow Rose of Texas, (it is not a rose, nor is it from Texas) is an old-fashioned, deciduous shrub that blooms in early spring. I often call it the forsythia for the shade, since it brightens up my shade garden each spring. The flowers can be single blooms





or double.





The single blooms tend to bloom more at one time than the doubles, but the single plant only has one flowering cycle in the spring, while the double-flowered form will repeat with blooms sporadically during the season. The arching canes will spread over time, so learn to recognize it to contain it. Most flowers are a bright canary yellow, but a creamy white form ‘Albiflora’ is also available,





but I find it not nearly as vigorous.

Rhododendron –





Rhododendrons are the show-off cousins of azaleas, with flowers in clusters versus individual blooms.





They are much more cold tolerant than azaleas, thus you find many more rhododendrons in northern gardens, and more azaleas in southern gardens. Many rhododendrons also grow much larger than azaleas,





with larger evergreen foliage. While there are some gardeners in Arkansas who seem to be able to grow almost any rhododendron variety, for most of us, choose heat-tolerant southern varieties. This one is Southgate Breezy,





a heat tolerant Southern Living Plants that Work introduction. Each year it gets showier and showier with more and more blooms.





All rhododendrons need acidic, well-amended soil with good drainage. I recommend mounding up your plantings to allow for better drainage. Plant them where they get morning sun or afternoon shade and never give them full sun in the afternoon. They are not drought tolerant, so make sure you water when dry, particularly in the summer. I fertilize once a year after bloom, and never do anything else.