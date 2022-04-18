• Gerald Dew, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, moved Easter worship services to a funeral home after his church was damaged in an accidental fire that officials determined was caused by workers on its roof using a propane torch.

• Christian Agosto, a 22-year-old convicted felon of Brandon, Fla., was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after posing with a loaded Ruger rifle during an Instagram livestream while he was on probation for gun charges.

• Vadym Krasnooky, lead singer of Ukrainian rock band Mad Heads, wrote the song "Cruiser Moskva," which includes the words, "Burn in hell forever," after the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles as "a way to channel all this hate."

• Will Britt, a former Statesboro, Ga., City Council member, is free on bail pending sentencing after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme involving evading taxes on income between 2007 and 2016 from eight bars and restaurants he owned in five Georgia cities.

• Beverly Wright, a member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, in remarks to climate advocates and researchers during the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, said, "We find ourselves fighting old fights -- fights [we thought] we won. ... And that's why we need you young people. This is your fight moving forward."

• Daniel Auster, son of novelist Paul Auster, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 10-year-old daughter, who perished from "acute intoxication" of fentanyl and heroin, New York police said.

• Kevin Berling, a man who was fired days after he had a panic attack at his Covington, Ky., workplace over an unwanted birthday party, was awarded $450,000 by a jury for lost wages and emotional distress.

• Robert Tincher III, 29, of Armuchee, Ga., was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another after police say he killed his 82-year-old grandmother, who was injured in a fall, by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.

• Michael Bzdil, a Maryland 8-year-old, said it was worth waking up "a whole lot early" to go to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., to attend the 50th anniversary celebration of the arrival of the first giant pandas at the zoo as a gift from the Chinese government.