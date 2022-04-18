It is spring, isn't it?

You know Mother Nature is confused, when I had the heat on at Easter,





and the air conditioner on at Christmas! Something doesn't seem quite right with that scenario. Christmas sweaters would have been more appropriate yesterday than Easter dresses. In spite of the weather, we had a wonderful family gathering, and I did not take a single picture!! We had such a good time reconnecting with family members and enjoying a meal together.





I love driving around or walking in my neighborhood and my own garden. Each day brings new surprises and more color. My side garden is a sea of yellow now,





as the single-flowered kerria keeps spreading and adding more yellow each season. My lone rhododendron, Southgate Breezy (a southern, heat-tolerant variety) is making a huge statement.





The hot pink flower buds give so much color on their own, and they open to a soft pink.





Each year I get more and more blooms on this plant. My Lady Banks rose is growing up in the trees and covered in blooms.





Azaleas are blooming in the front,





along with the last of the deciduous azaleas,





which are so fragrant!

My crested iris





will never stop traffic, but I so enjoy their lovely addition to my shade garden.

Each week, I find the time to visit some nurseries or garden centers and buy some new plants. I did have time this week to do some mowing, weeding and mulching, along with planting some of my new treasures. I have way more that need planting, and of course, way more that need buying!

It looks like the week ahead may be good for gardening, and temperatures are supposed to climb, so happy gardening!