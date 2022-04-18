J.B. Hunt earnings beat first quarter estimates

LOWELL — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $243.3 million, up from $146.6 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell-based company said it had net income of $2.29, up from $1.37 a year ago.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion. Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.62 billion.