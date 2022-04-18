Lafayette County man fatally shot Saturday, authorities say

A Lafayette County man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to state police.

Markeith Anderson, 29, of Stamps died at the scene of a shooting incident early Saturday morning, according to a news release from state police.

A Stamps police officer discovered Anderson outside 159 Chestnut St. in Stamps, the release states.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 5:30 a.m., state police said.

Local police arrested 41-year-old Tony L. Cheatham, of Stamps, who is being held at the Lafayette County jail on a manslaughter charge, authorities said.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

An investigative file will be prepared and submitted to the Lafayette County prosecuting attorney, state police said.