Flyover states' news

The mainstream media never ceases to amaze me.

The unfortunate shooting on the New York subway last week wounded 10 riders. All the news channels had wall-to-wall coverage, while just a month or so ago, the town of Dumas had 23 people shot, with one dying. Mainstream coverage? Almost none.

Very little news seems to come out of the flyover states.

MICHAEL McKINNEY

Little Rock

Keeps digging hole

Every time I think Sen. Tom Cotton can go no lower, he surprises me. Prior to the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, he implied that she would willingly defend Nazi ideals against American ideals and values.

That was absolutely asinine, disingenuous and weak.

You would think with him being a lawyer he would have been honest enough to disclose all facts instead of parsing the information to fit his view. For him to have received his law degree from one of the finest law schools in the world you would think that he could have offered a much better explanation of her record than what he did.

Has he no shame? Apparently not.

RON KEOWN

Lowell

Practicality missing

Have you attended a concert at Robinson Center lately? Before the restoration, one used to walk up the magnificent stairs from Clinton Avenue like royalty, and enter the glorious foyer, where one could mingle with other patrons over refreshments before the start of one of our awesome Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's concerts. Now, one is forced down stairs into a side entrance and scuttles in like a rat. Then one has to get in line to pass through a TSA-style security check, where, thankfully, they have not instituted body-cavity searches yet.

I ask myself: When did someone last try to hijack the building or engage in gunplay during a concert? What is the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau thinking?

Don't let me start about the parking garage, where one spends almost as much time trying to get out as in the concert itself. There are usually only two pay windows functioning, and one has to go through multiple merges just to reach them, all the while trying to survive carbon monoxide fumes from other patrons' cars.

The building itself is magnificent, the programs therein delightful, yet the people who run it seem to be bereft of practicality. Maybe our mayor and city directors should look into this matter and come up with better solutions.

SARKIS NAZARIAN

Little Rock

Limiting of choices

There are two candidates I feel strongly about casting a vote for in the coming primaries. At issue is that one will be on the Republican ballot and the other on the Democratic/independent ballot. As everyone is aware, you have to choose one or the other in the primaries. Sure seems like the state has limited my right to vote for the candidate of my choice.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

2024 foreshadowing

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump.

The only difference between the two is that the latter is not currently in power.

JOHN ZACH

North Little Rock

Wonderful time had

Dear Arkansas: Thank you for an amazing 683 days! We have enjoyed every aspect of our time here. The amazing parks like Lake Atalanta, the trails at Devil's Den, calling the Hogs at Razorback Stadium, and so much more.

You have provided my family and me a lifetime of memories and friendships. We will truly miss it.

P.S.: We will do our best to keep our youngest, born last fall in Fayetteville, out of burnt orange and only in Razorback red.

TJ LADUSKY

Cave City