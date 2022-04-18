Little Rock police: 2 injured in shooting near Waffle House

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the vicinity of the Waffle House on Shackelford Road Monday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An argument broke out inside a vehicle per information investigators have gathered, Mark Edwards, police department spokesman said. He said two people in the vehicle were shot.

The vehicle then drove to a nearby hospital, Edwards said.

Edwards said police are still gathering information about the shooting. He said shell casings were recovered from the Waffle House parking lot.