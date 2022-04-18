MASTER CLASS: Pay attention to your toes or they will make you pay





I've written Master Class every week for two decades, and I cannot recall a single article that featured the toes. Well, today is that day.

The main function of the toes is to provide posture and balance. They are critically involved in forward propulsion and supporting the body's mass because humans are particularly top heavy as a species.

This week, I'll discuss some ways to maximize toe health and introduce an exercise designed to enhance toe flexibility.

If you think from a biomechanical standpoint about how the toes are designed, it makes sense that their primary function would be balance. Feet without toes would have a difficult time balancing 100-300 pounds of mass stacked vertically, especially when in motion.

The toes activate ever so slightly every time the body's center mass it out of balance.

For this reason (and many others), toe health is important. Without proper maintenance (toenail trimming) and hygiene, the toes develop all sorts of nasty conditions. Ingrown toenails, itchy Athlete's foot and other fungal infections are a few that come to mind. So, remember to keep those piggies washed and trimmed.

Severe diabetes can also cause nerve damage in the toes (and foot). Such damage is medically referred to as diabetic neuropathy. Symptoms include numbness, pain, tingling or loss of feeling altogether. Obviously, diabetes presents myriad health problems beyond toe/foot health, but if one develops any of these symptoms, it's time to check fasting glucose or A1c levels.

Because the toes are the farthest point on the body from the eyes, they can get overlooked. It's also very easy to "workaround" a toe sprain or strain with compensation or by adding a little limp. Forcing an ailing toe to keep on keeping on can lead to toe surgery that no one wants (although the surgeons do give you one of those cool kneeling skateboard things).

In the gym, there are a few exercises that can support good toe flexibility and strength, which will reduce the risk for strains and sprains. The Big Toe Rock Back uses body weight to increase toe flexion range of motion with very little effort required.

1. While barefoot, position yourself on your hands and knees with your heels lifted.

2. Dorsiflex your foot (toes bend toward the top of the foot) so that your big toe joints are being flexed by the floor.

3. Slowly move your hips back toward your feet. This will add resistance to your toes, causing them to flex more.

4. As your hips nearly reach your heels, reverse the movement and move back to the starting position.

5. Continue for two sets of 12 repetitions.

Before attempting this movement, it's important to remember to move very slowly.

As the upper body moves back, it adds significantly more resistance to the toes. If any pain is present, move forward or discontinue the exercise. This will be a new movement for most people, and it's important to approach new movements of small muscles with great caution to take care of those little piggies. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

