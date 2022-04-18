• Actor Elijah Kelley has been tapped to portray Sammy Davis Jr. in a forthcoming biographical series. Hulu announced Thursday that the eight-part series, executive produced by "Precious" director Lee Daniels, will explore Davis' life "through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black Community." As a member of the Rat Pack, Davis helped break racial barriers in the segregated entertainment business of the 1950s and 1960s. Davis, who had a career spanning 50 years in theater, film, television, music and concert performance, died in 1990 at 64 years old after battling addiction and illness. The series is based on Wil Haygood's award-winning 2006 biography "In Black and White: the Life of Sammy Davis, Jr." Kelley, 35, previously starred in music-focused prime-time projects such as "The Wiz Live!" and "The New Edition Story." Daniels is set to direct the first two episodes of the series. "This is a deep dive into the origin story of blackness in Hollywood and how things still remain the same," Daniels wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Thank you hulu for letting me tell my story, Sammy's story and the story of so many other black artists."

• More than seven months after he was born, hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset has revealed the name of their second child to their nearly 147 million combined followers and have shared the first public photos showing his full face. The proud mom previously had only released a photo showing one of the baby's eyes. Offset, 30, took the opportunity to reveal, in all caps, the name of their 7-month-old: Wave Set Cephus. Cardi B, 29, opted for a more visual message, using dinosaur, a crashing wave and a teddy bear emojis to officially welcome their little one into a world of shares, likes and retweets. On Twitter, Cardi shared a short video of what appears to be Wave's first piece of custom-made jewelry: A diamond-encrusted wave featuring the baby's name. "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!," she wrote. Offset later shared on Instagram a series of photos of the family from a cover shoot for Essence. The photos, taken for the cover of the May/June 2022 issue of the magazine, feature the couple posing with Wave and his older sister Kulture, as well as Offset's kids from previous relationships.