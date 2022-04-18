Northwest National buys land needed for future runway

HIGHFILL -- The Northwest Arkansas National Airport board agreed Monday morning to buy almost 40 acres of land it said would be needed to build an additional runway.

The 38.44 acres located at 11345 Brush Arbor Road on the east side of the airport was listed for sale March 8. The property is on the southwest corner of the intersection of East Insco Road and Brush Arbor Road.

The parcel had earlier been identified for future acquisition on the Airport Layout Plan prepared by consultants Mead & Hunt and submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport officials made an offer the day the property was listed for the asking price of $864,900, or $22,500 per acre, subject to standard due diligence items including an environmental site assessment, appraisal and board approval. The property appraised for $865,000.

In a special meeting Monday, the board unanimously authorized staff to purchase the land for $864,900.

The airport board has, historically, budgeted about $1 million per year for land acquisition, but bumped that up by $4 million this year, according to Tim McDonald, chief financial officer. They've spent about $2 million buying land so far this year.

The board earlier this year told staff to proceed with buying land at Brush Arbor and Arkansas 264. Aaron Burkes, CEO of Northwest National, said that purchase is moving along after receiving a favorable appraisal.

Burkes said airport staff also continue to work with neighboring communities in an effort to ensure that rezonings and development around the airport is compatible and head off potential problems related to noise and height restrictions off the ends of the runway.

"We've got Ryk Dunkelberg and his team, Mead & Hunt, working on the updated noise study for us right now," Burkes said. "That will define the contours of exactly what we need to protect."

Part of that effort is to help the neighboring municipalities develop their own land use plans, overlay districts and such that are needed to make sure development around the airport is compatible, Burkes said.