TENNIS

Tsitsipas goes back-to-back

Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared happy to hear fans "yelling and chanting" again at the Monte Carlo Masters as he beat unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (3) to retain his title on Sunday. "It's a great feeling because we had the crowd this year," the third-seeded Greek said after winning the first big final of the clay-court season. "It was a bit more lively than last year." The coronavirus meant the 2020 edition was canceled and the 2021 tournament held without fans. So Tsitsipas felt the intensity more on his way to an eighth career title. Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final. Tsitsipas, who lost last year's French Open final in five sets to Djokovic after leading 2-0, became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018. The 23-year-old Tsitsipas reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.

BASEBALL

Jays' LHP sent to IL

The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation. The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas. Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto. Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday's series finale with Oakland.

O's lefty on 60-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles transferred left-hander John Means to the 60-day injured list Sunday with a sprained elbow. The move wasn't a huge surprise after Manager Brandon Hyde conceded the previous day that it would be a while before Means pitched again. Hyde said then that the 28-year-old lefty -- who threw a no-hitter less than a year ago -- was seeking second opinions about his injury. That hadn't changed as of Sunday morning. "He's going to be getting second opinions and looked at, and they're going to look further in his elbow," Hyde said. "He's going to be out a while." The Orioles also optioned left-hander Alexander Wells to Triple-A Norfolk and selected the contract of right-hander Marcos Diplan from Norfolk. Means initially went on the 10-day IL on Friday. Means was Baltimore's opening day starter this year, and he was viewed as the top pitcher on a staff that had the worst ERA in the major leagues last season. Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA in 2021.

BASKETBALL

Memphis loses 5-star recruit

Emoni Bates, the five-star recruit who reclassified to 2021, has announced he's entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis. Bates announced his decision on his Instagram account, saying he thanked Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger. The 6-9 forward has been called a generational talent and projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA Draft after he turns 19 in 2023. He reclassified to the class of 2021 last August and joined former AAU teammate Jalen Duren at Memphis. The Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament berth in eight years with Duren and Bates. But Bates, from Ypsilanti, Mich., started only 13 of 18 games and averaged 9.7 points, fifth most for Memphis. Bates played a game against East Carolina on Jan. 27, then didn't play again for the Tigers until NCAA Tournament. He played three minutes against Boise State, then 12 in a loss to Gonzaga.

FIGURE SKATING

American juniors finish strong

U.S. figure skaters finished off a strong performance at the world junior championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Sunday by winning three more medals. Isabeau Levito took the women's event and was joined on the podium by teammate Lindsay Thorngren, who earned bronze. Oona and Gage Brown clinched the gold medal in ice dance. Over the course of the event, Team USA earned four medals, the most since 2013, including three of the four golds after Ilia Malinin claimed gold on Saturday that included a record-shattering showing. It's the first time since 2008 the United States has won three world titles at this level. Levito, of Mount Holly, N.J., is the 2022 U.S. bronze medalist. She won gold Sunday by just over half a point ahead of Jia Shin of Korea. Rachael Flatt in 2008 was the last U.S. woman to take the title. Thorngren, of Montclair, N.J., set international personal bests in both her free skate and total score. She was the 2020 U.S. junior champion. Levito and Thorngren become the first duo of U.S. skaters on the junior women's podium since 2009. The Browns' ice dance title marks the second consecutive gold and 11th overall for Team USA at world juniors. A U.S. ice dance team has medaled 10 of the last 11 times the championships have been held.

BOXING

Spence adds 3rd title belt

Errol Spence Jr. became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd in Arlington, Texas, when his bout against Yordenis Ugas was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, but 1:44 into the 10th, referee Laurence Cole sent Ugas to a corner have his eye checked out by a ringside doctor for the second time. Unlike two rounds earlier, when the fight was allowed to continue, it was stopped this time despite protests by Ugas. Spence improved to 28-0 with his 22nd knockout, the first time in his last four fights he didn't have to go the distance. Ugas, the 35-year-old Cuban, is 27-5.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas kisses his trophy after winning the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. Tsitsipas won 6-3 and 7-6. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Spectators watch the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. Tsitsipas won 6-3 and 7-6. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. Tsitsipas won 6-3 and 7-6. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina gestures during the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. Tsitsipas won 6-3 and 7-6. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

