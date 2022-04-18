OPINION | A WORD: How many clues do you need to guess this common term?

In this easy, easy game you have options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.

Today's noun and/or verb has four letters. The fourth letter is not a consonant.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Got it already? No? OK, I will give you clues. The word means ...

◼️ Any flat surface of a geometric solid.

Got it? No? Here's another clue:

◼️ Visible part of a planet or moon.

No? Does this help?

◼️ To confront and deal with.

No? How about this?

◼️ Manifestation.

No? How about another clue.

◼️ Shortened form of the printer's term for an alphabet, numerals and punctuation that share a common design; casually termed "font," although fonts are its subsets.

No? This should help:

◼️ The side of a coin bearing the principal design.

No? What about this?

◼️ To cover the surface of something.

No?

◼️ The front of a building.

Here's your final clue:

◼️ The front of a head.

I'll print the answer April 25, but feel free to email if you'd like your affirmation sooner.

Congratulations to everyone who knew that April 11's deep subject was "well."

