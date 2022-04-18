OPINION | A WORD: How many clues do you need to guess this common term?

In this easy, easy game you have options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.
Today's noun and/or verb has four letters. The fourth letter is not a consonant.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
Got it already? No? OK, I will give you clues. The word means ...
◼️ Any flat surface of a geometric solid.
Got it? No? Here's another clue:
◼️ Visible part of a planet or moon.
No? Does this help?
◼️ To confront and deal with.
No? How about this?
◼️ Manifestation.
No? How about another clue.
◼️ Shortened form of the printer's term for an alphabet, numerals and punctuation that share a common design; casually termed "font," although fonts are its subsets.
No? This should help:
◼️ The side of a coin bearing the principal design.
No? What about this?
◼️ To cover the surface of something.
No?
◼️ The front of a building.
Here's your final clue:
◼️ The front of a head.
I'll print the answer April 25, but feel free to email if you'd like your affirmation sooner.
Congratulations to everyone who knew that April 11's deep subject was "well."
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com