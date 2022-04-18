OPINION | READ TO ME: Punny bunny gets gardener’s goat in cute book for kids





"No Nibbling!" written by Beth Ferry, illustrated by A.N. Kang (Roaring Brook Press, March 15) ages 4-7, 40 pages, $18.99.

In spring all the bunnies in Arkansas take up gardening, literally. Any gardening we lay down they take right up. So, this neatly illustrated word frolic arrives at a good time for gardening parents and grandparents who find ourselves being questioned by small descendants who do not understand our beef with rabbits.

"Do you hate the Easter bunny, too, Nana?"

We don't have to hate them to oppose their agenda.

Readers meet a goat named Derwood as he plants his vegetable bed on a warm spring day. Derwood is the sort of anthropomorphic goat that gardens while wearing pince-nez spectacles, indicating he is 1) myopic and 2) meticulous. He snatches up what he thinks is a dandelion only to find himself holding a baby bunny by the tail.

Tiny Tabitha introduces herself and asks whether he is growing vegetables. "I am conducting a very scientific dirt experiment," he fibs. "Very brown. Very boring." Then he locks her out of his fenced garden.

A few weeks later, the plants are up and Tabitha is back — inside the fence. She strikes up an apparently harmless conversation in which her tendency to substitute the names of vegetables for subjects, verbs and modifiers unnerves Derwood.

Example: "Mama said I'd butterbean home soon."

But she hops away.

Late in summer, when the garden has burgeoned into abundance, she returns as a full grown rabbit. Once again she nibbles at him with her sly word substitutions. But we realize that Derwood enjoys her company.

In this sweet fiction, trustworthiness overcomes suspicion and putative enemies become friends. That might happen in life, too — if starving rabbits could be trusted. Cute book.

