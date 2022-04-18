100 years ago

April 18, 1922

• Dispatches from Gazette correspondents tell of a tornado doing considerable damage in west and northwest Arkansas late Sunday night. No loss of life is reported from any place. At Manitou mountain, four miles west of Ozark, the wind destroyed considerable property, blowing fences and timber down.

50 years ago

April 18, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- Dr. Louis A. Saporito, president-elect of the American Dental Association, said Monday that many "fluoridated" water systems were insufficient. Dr. Saporito, of Newark, N.J., said a three-state survey by the Environmental Protection Agency revealed that many water systems listed as being fluoridated were fluoride-deficient, and some contained no trace of the chemical additive.

25 years ago

April 18, 1997

CONWAY -- Fire destroyed four classrooms and heavily damaged the roof of the Salem Mission Baptist Church near Conway on Wednesday night, officials said. Firefighters from the Wescon Volunteer Fire Department and the Conway Fire Department kept the blazes from entering into the main chapel of the church, said a Wescon fire official. The fire began around 10:30 p.m., not long after choir practice at the church, he said. Choir members at the church had turned on the gas furnace, he said. Shortly after that, the electricity went off and they could see flames from the bell tower, he said.

10 years ago

April 18, 2012

• Two Arkansas high school seniors are among about 1,000 national recipients of corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards that are provided by some 200 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. The Arkansans are David G. Albers from Alma High School, whose award is from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Michael E. Sherrill, a home-school student in Jonesboro who is a recipient of an award from the PepsiCo Foundation. This week's announcement of National Merit Scholarship winners is the first of several award announcements that will take place over the spring and summer. Ultimately about 8,300 students will receive National Merit Scholarships this year worth more than $35 million.