Pine Bluff's Collins thrilled by Arkansas offer

Pine Bluff sophomore defensive lineman Charleston Collins received his second scholarship offer Saturday when Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told him he had one from the Razorbacks.

“I was overwhelmed with joy,” Collins said.

Collins, 6-5, 250 pounds, was offered by Arkansas State in January. He is also receiving interest from Baylor, Memphis, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU and other programs.

The moments leading up to the offer were special for he and his parents.

“Especially with seeing the look on my momma's and stepdads's face once Sam Pittman walked in the room,” he said.

Collins said Pittman and the staff made him feel at ease.

“They made my visit feel as if I was at home, and all of their coaches were approachable and cool,” Collins said. “I love the diverse coaching staff and that Southern feeling while on campus.”

Collins is the fourth in-state sophomore to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.