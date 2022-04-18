Police arrest man after five stabbings

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a stabbing attack that injured five people.

The Police Department arrested Demitric Deshawn Johnson, 26, of Fort Smith on Saturday, according to a post on the department's Twitter account. Johnson is being held without bail at the Sebastian County jail on five counts of first degree domestic battery, according to a jail deputy. He's scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. April 25.

Police responded to a stabbing call at a home in the 1800 block of North 13th Street at 6:18 a.m. Saturday, according to the tweet. They determined two adults and three children had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Johnson was arrested shortly afterward.

The Police Department's investigation into this incident is ongoing, the Tweet states.