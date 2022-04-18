Razorbacks No. 3 in latest poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved up two places to No. 3 in this week's USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll.

The Razorbacks (28-7, 11-4 SEC) went 5-0 last week, including 3-0 in a series against LSU at Baum-Walker Stadium. LSU fell 11 spots to No. 23 this week.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked this week. Also ranked are No. 1 Tennessee, Georgia (10), Vanderbilt (19) and Auburn (22). Florida fell out of the rankings following a series loss at Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M, where Arkansas will play a three-game series beginning Friday, received votes this week but is unranked.

Stanford moved up 11 places to No. 12 this week. The Cardinal defeated Arkansas on a neutral field in February.

Arkansas has been ranked in 70 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 25 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 18

1. Tennessee (33-3)

2. Oregon State (27-7)

3. Arkansas (28-7)

4. Oklahoma State (26-10)

5. Miami (28-8)

6. Southern Miss (27-8)

7. Texas (26-12)

8. Texas Tech (27-12)

9. Virginia (27-9)

10. Georgia (26-10)

11. Gonzaga (23-9)

12. Stanford (20-11)

13. Virginia Tech (23-9)

14. UCLA (24-11)

15. Notre Dame (21-8)

16. Connecticut (28-7)

17. Texas State (28-9)

18. Louisville (24-11)

19. Vanderbilt (25-10)

20. TCU (24-12)

21. Maryland (29-7)

22. Auburn (24-12)

T23. LSU (23-12)

T23 .Oregon (24-11)

25. Dallas Baptist (23-12)

Dropped Out: Arizona (16), Florida (17), Wake Forest (25)



