Remember when, Arkansas? Meanings tied to yellow ribbons change with the times





On April 2, 2003, third-graders at Little Rock's Brady Elementary School tied yellow ribbons on a tree in front of their school at 7915 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. They weren't setting out a welcome sign for a convict's homecoming. They were showing support for U.S. troops then fighting in Iraq.

Tying yellow ribbons became a popular way to support distant loved ones during the 20th century. Although a genuine American tradition, the practice does not appear to have arisen during the U.S. Civil War, according to the late folklife historian Gerald E. Parsons (see arkansasonline.com/418folks).

Parsons writes that yellow ribbons at first were seen as a way to welcome a returning convict. Parsons traces the practice to an anecdote in a 1959 book about prison reform, "Star Wormwood" by Curtis Bok. That story depicted a convict who had served his time but was not sure he was forgiven. If he saw a white ribbon tied to an apple tree, he would know he was welcome home.

Versions of this story appeared in 1960s religious publications, and it was told anew in a 1971 article in the New York Post. That piece was reprinted by Reader's Digest and inspired a made-for-TV movie starring James Earl Jones. By 1972, the convict was looking for a yellow handkerchief.

In 1973, the convict story was retold in song — "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree," a hit for Tony Orlando and Dawn.

A change occurred in 1979-'81, when 52 Americans were held hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Iran. News reports that a waiting wife had tied yellow ribbons to her porch set off a wave of ribbon tying, to represent support for the hostages.

The message changed again in 1990 fed by news media, Parsons suggests. Yellow ribbons were tied as a show of support for U.S. troops deployed to the war in Iraq. In 2003, the Little Rock schoolchildren tied their yellow ribbons for U.S. troops deployed to the Persian Gulf War.

On April 2, 2003, third-graders at Little Rock's Brady Elementary School, 7915 W. Markham St., tied yellow ribbons on the branches of trees in front of the school as a show of support for the U.S. troops fighting in Iraq. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





