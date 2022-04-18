Report: 210,000 Arkansas homes need better internet access

An anticipated report on broadband across Arkansas was released Monday, finding that about 210,000 households in the state lack “adequate” broadband access.

The report by Broadband Development Group will direct future efforts to expand the Natural State's broadband access, which has traditionally been ranked among the worst states in the U.S.

Households are considered "underserved" if they do not have access to internet speeds of at least 100 megabits per second.

“I’m pleased to see the state broadband report and recommendations from Broadband Development Group,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “We’ve already made significant progress with an aggressive approach to getting broadband deployed to rural areas of Arkansas. I’m appreciative of the thorough report and recommendations of BDG, and I am particularly grateful for the partnership with the Arkansas General Assembly in getting ahead of the curve with an early start to deploying rural broadband. I look forward to expedited progress as we put into operation the recommendations and continue our partnership.”

Almost half of the households identified by the report as lacking access are covered by grant programs. For the others, the report estimates the cost to expand broadband coverage to those households at about $550 million. To that end, the state plans to use some of the influx of federal funding from pandemic aid packages and the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

To prepare the report, Broadband Development Group held meetings with residents of all 75 counties and received more than 18,000 survey responses.

Read more in Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.