Slow covid drop continues in Arkansas with 31 new cases reported Sunday

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continued a slow drop in the state Sunday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

Active cases in the state dropped by 17 Sunday for a total of 1,062. The cases are up 19 from last Sunday.





The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases remained the same as last week at 78.

There were 31 new cases reported Sunday, for a total of 834,231. There were 546 new cases reported in the past week, slightly lower than the 557 new cases reported the week before.

Hospitalizations were down by three, for a total of 47. It is the lowest recorded day for covid-19 hospitalizations in the state since March 29, 2020.

Friday also saw a low day for hospitalizations with 48 reported.

The number of intensive care patients remained unchanged from Saturday with 19 reported in the state.

There were 11 ventilators in use in the state as of Sunday. That's one fewer than on Saturday.

Hospitalizations, ventilators and intensive care patients were not reported by the Health Department last Sunday because of technical difficulties.











Nine deaths from covid-19 were reported in the state Sunday. There were 40 deaths reported this week and 11,348 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for deaths on Sunday was 5.71. The number is down 6.14 since last Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 1,584,172 people fully vaccinated in the state. The number increased by 151 since Saturday and was up 2,658 since last Sunday.

There are 562,591 people in the state who have received a booster shot. That number rose by 138 Saturday and is up by 2,879 since last Sunday.

Pulaski County led the state in covid-19 cases Sunday with 19. Benton County had 6 cases and Washington County 4.