State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

UA women win at Mount Sac Relays

The University of Arkansas women's 1,600-relay team of Paris Peoples, Rosey Effiong, Jada Baylark and Morgan Burks-Magee ran 3:30.23 for the top collegiate time at the Mount San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, Calif., to beat UCLA (3:32.46), Iowa (3:35.08) and Michigan (3:36.86).

The 400 relay of Effiong, Baylark, Jayla Hollis and Yoveinny Mota took fourth in 44.01. Baylark, a senior from Little Rock, also took fifth in the 100 in 11.17.

Arkansas' men's 400 relay of Roman Turner, Phillip Lemonious, Connor Washington and Tre'Bien Gilbert finished fourth in 40.41.

Former Razorback Laquan Nairn, representing the Bahamas, won the long jump with a career-best 26 feet, 11 3/4 inches that ranks No. 3 in the world this season.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA in sixth at ASUN Championships

The University of Central Arkansas finds itself in the middle of the pack after Sunday's opening round the ASUN Championships at Valdosta, Ga., thanks in large part to all-conference performer Camila Moreno's even-72 round.

Moreno finished in a tie for eighth place, and UCA fired a 300 total to land in sixth place after 18 holes at the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Moreno birdied holes 5, 10 and 11, but bogeys on 6, 12 and 14 kept her just out of the lead. Elin Kumlin landed in 21st after her first round, recovering from bogeys on three of the first five holes to maintain par the rest of the way. Also tied at 21st was Madison Holmes.

Pear Rittawee ended her first round at a 6-over 78, rounding out the back nine with a pair of birdies. Tania Nunez shot an 83 to land in 47th.

North Florida claimed the top spot after the first day, shooting 5 under as a team.

Round two is set for today.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services