Super Quiz: Joe or Joseph Who?

1. "The Yankee Clipper": Joe --------.
2. "The Brown Bomber": Joe --------.
3. "Broadway Joe": Joe --------.
4. Leader of the Soviet Union: Joseph --------.
5. U.S. politician who led investigations into alleged communist infiltration: Joseph --------.
6. Tough guy in the films "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas" and "Casino": Joe --------.
7. Chief propagandist of the Nazi party: Joseph --------.
8. He retired from football after a career-ending leg injury: Joe --------.
9. Boxer "Smokin' Joe": Joe --------.
ANSWERS:
1. DiMaggio
2. Louis
3. Namath
4. Stalin
5. McCarthy
6. Pesci
7. Goebbels
8. Theismann
9. Frazier