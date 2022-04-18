Super Quiz: Joe or Joseph Who?

1. "The Yankee Clipper": Joe --------.

2. "The Brown Bomber": Joe --------.

3. "Broadway Joe": Joe --------.

4. Leader of the Soviet Union: Joseph --------.

5. U.S. politician who led investigations into alleged communist infiltration: Joseph --------.

6. Tough guy in the films "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas" and "Casino": Joe --------.

7. Chief propagandist of the Nazi party: Joseph --------.

8. He retired from football after a career-ending leg injury: Joe --------.

9. Boxer "Smokin' Joe": Joe --------.

ANSWERS:

1. DiMaggio

2. Louis

3. Namath

4. Stalin

5. McCarthy

6. Pesci

7. Goebbels

8. Theismann

9. Frazier