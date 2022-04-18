"Designated Roth contributions: Under section 402A, a participant in a section 401(k) plan, under a 403(b) salary reduction agreement, or in a governmental 457(b) plan that includes a qualified Roth contribution program, may elect to make designated Roth contributions to the plan or program in lieu of elective deferrals. Designated Roth contributions are subject to federal income tax withholding and social security and Medicare taxes (and railroad retirement taxes, if applicable) and must be reported in boxes 1, 3, and 5. (Use box 14 if railroad retirement taxes apply.) Section 402A requires separate reporting of the yearly designated Roth contributions. Designated Roth contributions to 401(k) plans will be reported using code AA in box 12; designated Roth contributions under 403(b) salary reduction agreements will be reported using code BB in box 12; and designated Roth contributions under a governmental section 457(b) plan will be reported using code EE in box 12. For reporting instructions, see the box 12 instructions for . . . ."

THE JOKE is that we're not kidding. The above appears on the IRS' website today. Call it the Helpful Hints section. This is just a few paragraphs from 2022 General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3 about Roth plans, and we stopped caring after 15 minutes.

When will this end? Even when the federal government cuts taxes, as it does in Republican administrations, the Infernal Tax Code remains as cluttered as ever. Why can't this country come up with a better idea? Like helping the citizenry understand how it's taxed, instead of just fogging up the matter?

April is the saddest month, mixing not memory and desire, as the poet said, but injustice and sheer mind-numbing complexity. The injustice most of us can understand at once, and in a bitter flash. The complexity seems to get worse every year.

In 2022, Tax Day was pushed back a few days. It wasn't April 15 this year--Friday, last week--because of a holiday in the nation's capital. When that happens, it's pushed to today. So this year, the agony has only been delayed. We the People, sensing the impending drama, continued to gather all of our paperwork even after April 15 this year to send to our tax preparer. And everybody has a tax preparer, either breathing or AI.

Because only a pro could figure out what th' heck the IRS is talking about. Or, even better, download the software (updated every tax season) so HAL can figure it out. Not that it's likely that even HAL could get it right 100 percent of the time, either.

For the stories keep coming of people calling the IRS, asking the same question of the people who work there, and getting different answers from different people. That's when you can get the IRS to answer the phone at all. Earlier this month, the head of the agency told a congressional hearing that his folks can only get to the phone calls 19-20 percent of the time.

And then the rest of us are supposed to swear--on penalty of perjury--that what we're turning in to the government is correct. How many years does perjury carry in Arkansas?

Most of us don't object to paying our taxes. Living in the United States of America is not only a privilege but a great bargain. What we object to, or should, is how hard, how complicated, how expensive and sometimes just hopeless it is to figure out how much tax we owe. Awash in a sea of paper, or maybe in an ocean of electronic impulses in this Internetted age, the American taxpayer needs . . . help!

This whole involved system collects trillions of dollars, but at the cost of billions. A vast industry of tax collectors, tax accountants, tax planners, tax lawyers and tax lobbyists has grown up to deal with all the loopholes, rules, trap doors and lawyer-speak hidden in the sprawling Internal Revenue Code. And the blamed thing keeps expanding with every "tax break."

For the average American family, filling out a tax form has become like attacking a puzzle to which, often enough, there is no right answer. This country's tax code has grown as indecipherable to the average American as Hammurabi's. It might as well be written on clay tablets.

THERE OUGHT to be something better to do every April than fling our return at Uncle Sam and complain about it. We've written this editorial before--every year--and nothing changes except the date on the check. It's time to stop complaining and do something.

Don't mend it, end it. Abolish the tax code and start over. After all, would anybody starting from scratch come up with a system as counter-productive as the one we've got? Why not opt for a clean break with the past? This country started with a tax revolt. It's tradition! So let's do it again.

Take the tax code out behind the (depreciating) barn and kill it with an ax. Then tell Congress to come up with a better plan by, oh, Dec. 31. Nothing might concentrate congressional minds like a tax code coming to an end.

Why not start the new revolution on April 18 this year? Give the government a dose of its own medicine?

"We can't accept single check or money order amounts of $100 million or more. You can submit multiple payments or make a same-day wire payment."--IRS.gov

We had no real point in mind when we decided to include the above paragraph, also taken from the government's official tax website. We just decided to reprint it here, in case it comes in handy for Gentle Reader as he gets his business in order. Good luck, all.