TEXAS LEAGUE WIND SURGE 5, NATURALS 1

WIND SURGE 5, NATURALS 1

Kevin Merrell drove in runs with singles in the fifth and seventh innings as the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Michael Helman and Matt Wallner each hit home runs as the Wind Surge won their fourth consecutive game after an 0-5 start to the season.

Northwest Arkansas outhit Wichita 10-7 but had no extra-base hits. The Naturals stranded nine runners and were only 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Naturals' lead-off batter Maikel Garcia was 3 for 5 and improved his batting average to .406. Designated hitter Tucker Bradley drove in the Naturals' lone run with a single in the fourth inning that scored Logan Porter.

Reliever Tyler Viza (1-0) picked up the win for Wichita. Viza struck out 6 in 31/3 innings, allowing only 2 hits and walking no one.

Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Asa Lacy (0-1) took the loss. The left-hander allowed 5 hits, walked 2 and gave up 2 earned runs in 52/3 innings. Lacy struck out seven.

Merrell's single in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie. Merrell's seventh-inning single gave the Wind Surge a 4-1 lead.

