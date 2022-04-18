Trout leaves game after HBP; X-rays negative

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels' 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. He said he had difficultly picking up the 81 mph pitch in the shadows on a day when Globe Life Field's roof was open, and he lowered his hands to protect his midsection.

"Like a normal day, I probably just turn like this (turning his left shoulder in) and just get hit," Trout said.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and Manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Maddon said he could immediately see Trout was in more pain than expected on that type of pitch and took him out.

"I just decided, let's get it looked at, get some ice on it and get you back sooner," Maddon said. He added he'll "more than likely" sit Trout for the series opener tonight at Houston.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 0 Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and Baltimore beat New York.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 3 Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits Tampa Bay beat Chicago to stop a four-game slide.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 2 Ty France hit a three-run home run, rookie starter Matt Brash (1-1) took an odd no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and Seattle took two of three from defending American League champion Houston.

RED SOX 8, TWINS 1 Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox past Minnesota.

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 3 Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second consecutive start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and Toronto beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 4 Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and Chicago beat Colorado.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 5 Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and Milwaukee outlasted St. Louis.

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run that helped New York beat Arizona.

DODGERS 9, REDS 1 Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBI, Andrew Heaney (1-0) struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut, and Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 3 Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Miami beat Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia.

PIRATES 5, NATIONALS 3 Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh came from behind and took a four-game series against Washington.

PADRES 2, BRAVES 1 Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and San Diego beat Atlanta despite having just three hits. Darvish (1-1) allowed a run and struck out eight in 62/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 12/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 8, GUARDIANS 1 Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs, Alex Wood (1-0) continued San Francisco's superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep of Cleveland.