UA football assistant Kennedy receives pay raise, extension

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy has received his second pay raise in 10 months.

Kennedy’s new agreement is worth $700,000 per year and through February 2024, according to terms that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request. The salary is a $300,000 increase over what Kennedy was due during the 2021 football season.

He was previously under contract through February 2023.

A source confirmed that Georgia approached Kennedy about its vacant offensive line coach position during the offseason. Former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke resigned after the Bulldogs won the national championship over Alabama.

Kennedy previously served as a graduate assistant at Georgia when Arkansas coach Sam Pittman coached the Bulldogs' offensive line.

Kennedy received a $100,000 pay raise to $400,000 last June after he was reassigned to offensive line coach. He was initially hired to coach tight ends.

The $700,000 annual salary is the largest for an Arkansas assistant coach who is not also a coordinator. Kennedy was one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award last year as the nation’s best assistant coach.

With Kennedy’s raise, Arkansas’ 10 full-time assistant football coaches are scheduled to be paid $6.44 million this year, which is a 20.9% increase over last season’s staff pay.

Counting two new hires, all of the Razorbacks' full-time assistants have received new contracts or scheduled pay raises this year.