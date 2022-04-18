UAPB alumnus’ love of soil grows a career

Jamison Murry, a 2017 alumnus of the Department of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, says his love of agriculture is a gene he inherited from his father, the Rev. James Murry. The young Murry's lifelong appreciation of the field has led him to pursue a fulfilling career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) at Pine Bluff.

"I can remember driving tractors with my dad and other guys around Altheimer and Wabbaseka, Arkansas at about age six," Jamison Murry said. "I quickly fell in love with the machinery and soon after, I fell in love with soils and row crop agriculture. I also remember us visiting local pastures to see the different breeds of horses and cattle around the county."

Murry said his father was the first person who helped influence his decision in pursuing an education in agriculture.

"As I grew, my father would introduce several cultural practices conducted by farmers and ranchers in the area," Murry said. "I would often question him about the purpose of these practices and ask why certain plants displayed specific characteristics. Little did I know, I was asking questions that often led to the topics of soil conservation and plant genetics. So, it was almost a no-brainer of what field I was interested in."

Over time, Murry familiarized himself with different agricultural theories and eventually decided to major in plant science-agronomy at UAPB.

"'Dear Mother' prepared me greatly -- the education I received at UAPB was humbling yet liberating," Murry said. "I came into the program with a lot of practical experience but not so much scientific knowledge. Thinking I knew everything went out the window immediately. The hands-on education and experiences, coupled with the student-teacher ratio, was an essential part of my success at UAPB."

Murry said UAPB's Department of Agriculture is characterized by a familial environment in which all professors and advisors provide support and encouragement to their students. He specifically credits the following faculty and staff members with pushing him to achieve more than he could have imagined: Shadrach Okiror, professor of plant science; Sixte Ntamatungiro, professor of soil science; Tracy Dunbar, department chair and professor; and Tracy Knowlton, assistant director for cooperative education and internships.

"These people were my school tribe leaders, and I would not be where I am today if they did not see something in me and push me to my greatest potential in the areas of genetics, soils, leadership and professionalism. I love and appreciate each of them," he said.

After graduation, in the summer of 2017, Murry received an apprenticeship with the National Black Growers Council during which he was able to shadow and observe the day-to-day farming operations of Lawrence Conyer. Conyer had recently won the 2017 Jefferson County "Farmer of the Year" award. By the fall of that year, Murry was enrolled in the master's degree program in wheat breeding and genetics at the University of Arkansas. Upon completion of his graduate studies, he was offered a job as a soil conservationist with NRCS.

"NRCS has always been very intentional and diligent with involvement in activities offered through the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, whether that has been by having alumni return to share their experiences or through internship opportunities," he said. "My interest in the agency came from the exciting things alumni shared about daily operations in their internships or employment with NRCS. They really were having fun, and it seemed that the agency would allow me to not only do in-field work but also assist people who truly need financial assistance with private and public land or farming operations."

Murry said his main responsibilities include assisting public and private landowners in caring for the natural resources on their land. As he works to make their operations more sustainable, he also assists with goals and in developing business.

"Working here in Pine Bluff has been a great experience," he said. "Being selected for this high workload environment during the covid pandemic was indeed a challenge. However, the most rewarding part of my work is sharing information and assisting landowners with all the opportunities the government offers. Seeing their faces light up after we have helped them create a more conservative and sustainable farming operation is the ultimate reward for a hard day's work."

Thinking back on his education and career so far, Murry says he received a lot of guidance and inspiration from Dewayne Goldmon, a Jefferson County producer who currently serves as senior advisor for racial equity to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

"I met Dr. Goldmon through my father as a young boy and gained a close relationship with him and his family when I worked on their farm until my early college career," Murry said. "I initially patterned my collegiate and professional career after him. He was what success looked like to me. Not only did he pursue his passion in farming, but he also has an incredible professional career in agriculture. Although my journey looks a bit different than Dr. Goldmon's, his success, shared wisdom and leadership was a huge influence."

Murry credits much of his personal development during his youth to the late Jimmie Lee Edwards, former home improvement specialist for UAPB's Cooperative Extension Program.

"She embraced me as a shy and curious young lad and cultivated me into the courageous innovator that I am today," he said. "Among the many other hats that she proudly wore, she was our 4-H club matriarch and liaison for the Agri-kids 4-H club in Pastoria, Arkansas. She was very persistent about instilling wisdom, courage, patience and other values into the next generation of children in the community, while using agriculture to do so. It was an honor to be one of those chosen children. 'Love' was truly one of a kind."

Murry advises current students to choose quality over quantity in their educational and professional careers.

"You don't necessarily need an abundance of education to be successful, but you absolutely must have a great quality of education to achieve a higher level of success," he said. "Don't determine your own success by someone else's and remember to be transparent and honest with yourself. If you feel overwhelmed, it's OK to admit to yourself that you are in over your head. In that case, you have identified the problem -- now it's time to grind away at the solution."

Outside of his work, Murry teaches Sunday school, farms and takes his ATV "mud riding." He enjoys spending time with his fiance, Kendyl Washington, and son, Bryce Bennett, friends, family and mentor group, the "Original Guys."

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its extension and research programs and services without discrimination.

Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.