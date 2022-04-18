Van Horn, Hogs appreciate sweep of Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- After the University of Arkansas baseball team opened its series against Mississippi State on April 1 with an 8-1 victory, Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn was asked about having a seven-game winning streak against the defending national champion Bulldogs.

"It's hard to beat anybody two games in a row when they're really good -- and they've been really good," Van Horn said. "It's baseball. Sometimes it just happens.

"We've had some runs over my time here when, for some reason, we can beat somebody that's real, real good and another team's just got a little bit on us.

"I won't go into it, but I think you know who I'm talking about."

Van Horn was talking about LSU.

The Tigers have a 75-39 series advantage over the Razorbacks, including 25-42 since Van Horn became Arkansas' coach in 2003. Van Horn is 281-202 in Southeastern Conference games excluding LSU.

When Arkansas left the Southwest Conference to join the SEC, the Razorbacks started 0-10 against LSU in their new conference and went 4-18 in the series from 1992-97.

But things have turned in Arkansas' favor in recent seasons.

The No. 5 Razorbacks completed a three-game sweep of the No. 12 Tigers with a 6-2 victory on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium to improve to 7-2 against LSU since 2019.

It was Arkansas' first sweep of the Tigers since 2011 and their fourth overall along with 2001 and 2004.

Last season en route to winning the SEC outright championship, the Razorbacks took two of three games at LSU for their first series victory in Baton Rouge since the 2004 sweep.

"They always have a good team," Arkansas junior second baseman Robert Moore said. "If you look at their lineup this year, they've got a bunch of guys who are going to play in the big leagues.

"But we have a better team. It was that way last year, and it was this way this year."

Van Horn said his approach is to try to win every series no matter the opponent.

"I tell our guys they all count the same," Van Horn said. "It's great to sweep LSU because they're a ranked team, it's going to help our RPI. Fans love it.

"But I don't get all carried away with it. I didn't go crazy with the team. I just told them, 'Happy Easter and you guys just swept LSU. Great job and see you Monday.'

"And that's probably the end of it. So, moving on to the next week."

Arkansas starting pitchers Connor Noland, Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins combined for 18 1/3 innings and held LSU -- which came into the series with a .303 batting average -- to six runs.

Smith, a freshman left-hander, went seven innings on Friday night when the Razorbacks won 4-0 and LSU suffered its first shutout of the season.

The Tigers didn't score against Arkansas' bullpen with relievers Brady Tygart, Evan Taylor, Zack Morris and Zebulon Vermillion going a combined 8 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks, who won Thursday night's opener 5-4, drove in nine runs with two outs for the series. They had one error and made several highlight plays on defense, notably by Moore, shortstop Jalen Battles and third baseman Cayden Wallace.

"With our pitching staff, if you just go in there with your stuff and you're confident -- which pretty much all of our pitchers were -- we can take down any team," said Morris, who threw 2 2/3 innings Saturday. "To hold those guys, the LSU offense, to (six runs in three games), it's very prideful."

Arkansas batters struck out 15 times compared to 31 by the Tigers.

"Some pretty good stuff coming at us," Van Horn said of how the Razorbacks consistently put the ball in play and drew 11 walks. "A really good job by the offense this weekend just fighting, getting pitch counts up, frustrating pitchers because they can't put us away."

Arkansas (28-7, 11-4) leads the SEC West by three games with Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M tied for second at 8-7.

Tennessee, ranked No. 1, leads the SEC East with a 14-1 record after taking two of three games from Alabama.

The Razorbacks, who don't play Tennessee in the regular season, also were 11-4 halfway through the SEC schedule last season when they finished 22-8.

"It's been a lot harder than it looks to win as much as we did last year and this year," Moore said. "It's easy to say you're confident after sweeping LSU, but I think we're pretty confident.

"I think we're going to go into the (SEC) Tournament and shake a lot of heads, too, with a team that's at the top of the East."

Arkansas started the season 5-3, including a 3-2 loss to Illinois State to open the season, a 5-0 loss to Stanford in Round Rock, Texas, and a 7-3 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

Over the last 28 games, the Razorbacks are 23-4.

"I think our starting pitching has been very consistent," Van Horn said. "I don't expect those guys to be lights out every time they go out there, playing good teams with good hitters. I just want them to compete.

"I think the bullpen has continued to get better. The defense has been solid all year. We made one error this weekend, and there were some difficult plays.

"I feel good about where we are. I said it a couple of weeks ago when everybody's panicking about our offense or this or that, I said, 'We're fine. We're going to get better. We're right where we need to be. Better days are in front of us.' I still believe that.

"We play a bunch of SEC Western Division teams the next couple of weeks and it's going to be a battle."

The Razorbacks play at Texas A&M this weekend, then have series against Ole Miss, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Alabama.

"We're not going to win them all, but we're going to play hard every game," Van Horn said. "Our pitchers are going to compete, and I think our offense is going to continue to climb."



